EVANSVILLE — Each April, Jon Frey emails a list of goals to the Evansville Jays Home Talent League amateur baseball team.
The manager added to that list this week — the Jays' final week of the season since they were out of contention after losing their first two games of the round-robin Final Four playoffs. The Jays came to Sunday's game against Sauk Prairie with their sights set on winning a game in September, ending their five-game Final Four losing streak and enjoying their final game as a team.
Check. Check. Check.
Jameson Lavery pitched a complete-game shutout to give Evansville a 2-0 home win over Sauk Prairie at Lake Leota Park.
"Goals can be adjusted and you can set new goals," Frey said after the win. "We adjusted our goals and the guys bought into the new set of goals, and here's the end result. ... I'm really proud of the guys to keep battling."
The Jays kept the Twins from accomplishing their goal of winning their third Home Talent championship. At least for a week. Sauk Prairie, the Northern Section champions, fell to 2-1 in the Final Four, setting up a winner-takes-all championship game Sunday at Western champion Verona, the defending champions who improved to 2-1 with Sunday's 6-1 win over Sun Prairie.
"We'll probably feel a little bad today, and then we'll wake up tomorrow and it's time to get back dialed in," Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said after the loss. "It's going to be a sweet one there. ... It's a true championship where the winner celebrates. It'll be a lot of fun."
The Twins didn't have much fun facing Lavery Sunday.
"They brought their ace pitcher and he dominated," Koenig said of Lavery, who started his first game of the Final Four. "He's been one of the best pitchers in the league the last few years. ... Hard fastball... he probably has some of the best velocity in Home Talent."
Lavery pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 11 batters while allowing just four singles and one walk.
"He was ready to go right away," Frey said. "As soon as we ended that (Final Four) second game, he was like, 'I want to go right away.' So we gave the ball to him and he did a nice job. ... James works the corners. When he can hit his spots and get those calls, it's definitely in our favor.
"Early we saw a lot of their batters behind — behind in the count and also timing-wise. ... He's kind of machine-like. You can see his mechanics, he continues to work through his mechanics and it's impressive how he works on the mound."
Just one Sauk Prairie baserunner reached third base, as the Twins were shut out for the first time in 22 Sunday League games this season.
"He was able to locate it low, and I don't think he walked a guy," Koenig said of Lavery. "He didn't put any runners on, and he struck out a lot. ... We hit some balls hard, but they wouldn't fall. We couldn't quite come through with the big plays, the big hits."
Pitchers Taylor Koenig and Connor Leister combined to keep Sauk Prairie in the game. Koenig gave up four hits and one earned run in 2 1/3 innings of work, while Leister allowed four hits in 5 2/3.
Lavery got his run support thanks to two-out hits in the second and third innings. Trevor Aasen and Derek Cashore hit back-to-back two-out singles to get the Jays started in the second inning, then advanced when the Twins made an error attempting to pick a runner off at second base. Tyler Aasen singled to center field to give the Jays a 1-0 lead.
Nolan Strzok led off the bottom of the third with a double to left field, just out of reach of a diving Tyler Prime. Rob Dimery followed with a sacrifice bunt before Leister came on in relief of Koenig. Joe Cox singled up the middle to give the Jays a 2-0 lead.
"Baseball has a lot of what-ifs," Koenig said. "They scored a couple runs on not big contact."
Aasen went 2-for-3 on the day, while Cox and Cashore each went 2-for-4.
Dylan Slotty had two of Sauk Prairie's four hits, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Sam Koenig led off the top of the ninth with a single, but was stranded at second base after a pair of fly outs and a groundout.
The Twins will head to Verona Sunday looking for their first title since 1966. Sauk Prairie and Verona met in the first round of the Final Four Aug. 25, when Sam Koenig hit a walk-off grand slam to give the host Eagles an 8-6 win over the Cavaliers.
"Verona will be itching to see us again," Lucas Koenig said.
