The Reedsburg Pirates Home Talent baseball team put together a 2-1 week last week, winning a Night League game over Cazenovia while splitting Sunday League games against Muscoda and Mazomanie.
The Pirates are in third place in the Northern West section of the Sunday League with two games to play, trailing Sauk Prairie (9-3) and Muscoda (7-5).
Reedsburg 10, Cazenovia 1
Reedsburg opened the week with a 10-1 home win over Cazenovia on July 11.
The win ran the Pirates record up to 5-1 in the Night League, which will continue when Reedsburg hosts Mazomanie on Thursday.
Reedsburg 3, Muscoda 2
The Pirates picked up a game on Muscoda with Saturday's 3-2 home win over their Northern West rivals.
Reedsburg outhit Muscoda 7-5, led by a 2-for-4 effort from Kris Rosholt. Wyatt Molitor, Durrell Naquin and Sam Peterson each went 1-for-3, while Chad Mazur and Ben Jones went 1-for-4.
Mazomanie 10, Reedsburg 0
The Pirates had no answers in Sunday's 10-0 loss to Mazomanie.
Mazomanie steadily built a lead until putting the game away with a four-run ninth. Quinn Doyle went 3-for-4 in the win, while Hudson Barsness went 3-for-5 and Kale Pustina went 1-for-4 with a home run. Pustina also threw a complete-game shutout for the Mustangs, allowing just seven hits and one walk.
Rosholt tallied six strikeouts while allowing eight hits and three earned runs in six innings for Reedsburg. Traven Huber allowed four earned runs in three innings of relief.
Molitor had three of Reedsburg's seven hits, going 3-for-4 on the day. Naquin went 1-for-2, Mazur went 1-for-3, and Steve Gavin and Rosholt went 1-for-4.
Reedsburg will look to turn it back around over the final two weeks of the Sunday League regular season, which will see the Pirates visiting the top teams in the Northern West. Reedsburg will visit Sauk Prairie on Sunday before closing the regular season at Muscoda on July 28.
