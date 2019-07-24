The Reedsburg Home Talent baseball team fell on the wrong end of a walk-off Sunday.
The Pirates took Northern West division champion Sauk Prairie to the wire before Lucas Koenig hit a bases-loaded RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand Reedsburg a 4-3 loss in Sauk City.
The Pirates took an early 2-0 lead. Sauk Prairie's first lead of the day came after a fourth inning in which singles from Chucky Schara, Elijah Jorgenson and Jeremy Meier gave the Twins a 3-2 advantage.
Reedsburg drew even with a run in the fifth, the final run before Lucas Koenig’s ninth-inning heroics. Sauk Prairie's rally started when Alex Mayer and Sam Koenig drew walks, and Dylan Slotty loaded the bases with a bunt single. Lucas Koenig, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, was facing an 0-2 count when he singled to give Sauk Prairie the 4-3 win.
Sam Koenig picked up the win for the Twins, tallying six strikeouts while giving up one earned run in five innings of relief.
Chad Mazur went 3-for-3 with a home run to lead a Reedsburg team that finished with eight hits. Ben Jones went 2-for-5 at the plate, while Steve Gavin went 1-for-4, Sam Peterson went 1-for-4 and Jordan Bill went 1-for-5.
The Pirates dropped to 8-7 in Sunday League games, trailing only Sauk Prairie (11-3) in the Northern West. Reedsburg is battling Muscoda (8-7) and Mazomanie (7-6) for second place. The Pirates will close the regular season Sunday at Muscoda.
Mazomanie 4, Reedsburg 3
The Pirates suffered a 4-3 loss to Mazomanie in a July 18 Night League game in Reedsburg.
The Pirates, who fell to 5-2 in Night League play, will close out the regular season with a pair of home games — hosting Sauk Prairie on July 25 and Muscoda on Aug. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)