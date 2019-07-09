The Reedsburg Home Talent baseball team kept pace in the Northern West Section with two wins over Fourth of July weekend.
The Pirates outscored their opponents 23-5 over the two-game stretch, notching home wins over Cazenovia and Wisconsin Dells.
Reedsburg 5, Cazenovia 3
Steve Gavin powered Reedsburg to a 5-3 home win over Cazenovia on July 4.
Gavin went 4 for 5 on the day, hitting three doubles as Reedsburg pounded out 13 total hits.
Jordan Bill added a 2 for 5 night, finishing with a double and two RBIs. Ben Jones also went 2 for 5.
Reedsburg 18, Wisconsin Dells 2 (7 inn.)
Reedsburg pounded out 21 hits in Sunday's 18-2 home win over Wisconsin Dells in seven innings at Nishan Park.
The bats took some time to get going, as the Pirates trailed briefly after giving up a run in the first and third innings.
Reedsburg took control with seven runs in the bottom of the third, then pulled away with a five-run fourth and a six-run fifth.
Bill went 2 for 3 with a home run in the win, while Wyatt Molitor went 3 for 4, Ben Jones and Chris Jones went 3 for 5, Jeramy Greenwood went 2 for 2, Gavin went 2 for 5, and Chad Mazur went 2 for 5.
The Reedsburg pitching staff allowed just four hits. Kaleb Mueller earned the win, tallying four strikeouts in two scoreless innings in relief of Brady Nehring.
Reedsburg swept both teams in Sunday League play, also recording a 9-1 win at Wisconsin Dells on May 25 and an 11-1 win at Cazenovia on May 26.
The Pirates improved to 7-5 in Sunday League action, a season-high two games above .500. Reedsburg sits in third out of six Northern West teams, trailing only Sauk Prairie (9-2) and Muscoda (7-4).
The Pirates will play two more Sunday League games this week, hosting Muscoda Saturday and Mazomanie Sunday.
