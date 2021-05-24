HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie beats Ashton in season-opening exhibition

Sauk Prairie kicked off the Home Talent season with an exhibition win over Ashton on Sunday.

The Twins used a three-run seventh inning to erase an early deficit and claim a 4-2 win at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.

"It was great to get on the field in front of our fans," Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said after the Twins took the field for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We gave a solid team effort with good pitching and some quality defensive plays. It was a great day to get back on our beautiful field in front of family and friends — and the win made it a little better."

Sam Koenig went 2-for-3 with two runs in the win, while Ben Lenerz doubled for the Twins, who finished with seven hits off Ashton's Derrick Rothwell and Matt Ballweg.

Sauk Prairie played from behind much of the night, starting when Ashton scored two unearned runs in the top of the second inning. But Sauk Prairie's pitching settled in from there, allowing eight hits and no earned runs on the day. Sam Koenig allowed four hits in three innings before giving way to Connor Leister, who struck out seven in six innings to earn the win.

The Twins got on the scoreboard when Jeremy Meier walked to force in a run in the bottom of the third. They played small ball again in the seventh, as Adam Ballweg was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run, and Lucas Koenig walked to force in the go-ahead run. Leo Joyce added an RBI single to center field to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead and allow Leister to close it out.