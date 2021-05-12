HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie bringing familiar lineup back after long wait

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent amateur baseball team entered 2020 with title aspirations.

Those were pushed back a year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season and left the Twins waiting 20 months to get back on the field after losing in the 2019 Sunday League championship game. After uncertainty throughout last spring, the Twins are ramping up to start the 2021 season by hosting Plain on May 30.

"The entire league is excited to be back playing ball," Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said this week, noting that 2019 “was about as exciting of a season as we could have had without winning the championship banner. Our plan is to regain that chemistry that helped us to that strong finish and bring that same energy in 2021."

The chemistry should fall into place fairly easily for a veteran group that returns a bulk of its lineup from the team that went 25-9 in 2019. Koenig, a catcher, returns after posting a team-best .539 on-base percentage two years ago, while shortstop Alex Mayer is back after batting .355, Sam Koenig hit above .300 to go along with four home runs and a 1.036 OPS, and Dylan Slotty and Elliot Dederich also hit over .300.