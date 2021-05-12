HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie bringing familiar lineup back after long wait

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent amateur baseball team entered 2020 with title aspirations.
Those were pushed back a year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season and left the Twins waiting 20 months to get back on the field after losing in the 2019 Sunday League championship game. After uncertainty throughout last spring, the Twins are ramping up to start the 2021 season by hosting Plain on May 30.
"The entire league is excited to be back playing ball," Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said this week, noting that 2019 “was about as exciting of a season as we could have had without winning the championship banner. Our plan is to regain that chemistry that helped us to that strong finish and bring that same energy in 2021."
The chemistry should fall into place fairly easily for a veteran group that returns a bulk of its lineup from the team that went 25-9 in 2019. Koenig, a catcher, returns after posting a team-best .539 on-base percentage two years ago, while shortstop Alex Mayer is back after batting .355, Sam Koenig hit above .300 to go along with four home runs and a 1.036 OPS, and Dylan Slotty and Elliot Dederich also hit over .300.
The lineup will look to pick up where they left off, while the pitching staff will look a bit different. After a year wait, Connor Leister will fully step into the role as Sauk Prairie's starting pitcher after posting a 1.87 ERA in a 2019 season that included a no-hitter. Leister had previously shared much of the pitching duties with Taylor Koenig, who retired after 13 seasons following 2019. That departure leaves Leister and Sam Koenig as the primary pitchers this summer.
That duo will take the mound looking to lead the Twins on a run similar to the one they experienced in 2019. The Twins went 8-4 in Night League play and reached the quarterfinals, but they made their mark in Sunday League play —winning the Northern Section and setting out for the second championship in team history.
Sauk Prairie opened the Sunday League Final Four with Sam Koenig hitting a walk-off grand slam in an 8-6 win over Verona, then claimed a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie to move on the doorstep of their first title since 1966. However, a 2-0 loss at Evansville set up a tiebreaking championship game against Verona (21-2), which handed Sauk Prairie a 3-2 loss to win its seventh title in 12 years.
The Twins will look to get back to that point following a two-month regular season that will run through early August before the playoffs start Aug. 8. The goal is to be back in the Final Four when it starts Aug. 29.
"At our practices so far, it has been evident that we have a deep roster of solid players and two of the best pitchers in the league," Lucas Koenig said. "That combination should lead to a strong summer for the Twins."