The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team put together a special week — winning a Night League game, clinching a Sunday League division title and inducting a new class into the team's Hall of Fame before ending the week with a walk-off win over rival Reedsburg.
Sauk Prairie 6, Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff 4
The Twins got the week started with a seventh-inning rally in a 6-4 win over Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff on July 18.
"It was a great start to a busy weekend," player-manager Lucas Koenig said of the Twins, who improved to 5-2 in Night League play. "We battled back as a team to get that lead."
The Twins trailed 4-1 entering the seventh and final inning, then tallied five runs to take control. Joah Carlson, Jacob Pape and Elijah Jorgenson each singled before Benjamin Lenerz provided the big blow with a three-run double.
Lucas Koenig closed it out on the mound, throwing a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the save. Adam Ballweg earned the win, tallying five strikeouts while giving up six hits and four earned runs in six innings.
Bryant Schaaf, a 2019 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, got the start for Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff, giving up eight hits and five earned runs in six innings.
Jorgenson went 3-for-3 with three singles, two runs and an RBI to lead a Sauk Prairie team that outhit Mount Horeb/Pine Blutt 8-6. Carlson went 2-for-2 with a run, while Pape finished 2-for-3 with a run.
Sauk Prairie 11, Mazomanie 1
The Twins used a nine-run eighth inning to pull away and clinch the Northern West division title with Saturday's 11-1 home win over Mazomanie.
"Clinching our division is a great accomplishment," Lucas Koenig said. "Jacob Pape stepped up a threw a really nice game from us, consistently getting ahead in the count, and finally we were able to string our hits together to open it up in the eighth."
Mazomanie went toe-to-toe with Sauk Prairie for the first seven innings, including scoring a run in the first to take a 1-0 lead.
The Twins drew even when Lucas Koenig singled to score Sam Koenig in the bottom of the fourth. Sauk Prairie took the lead for good in the sixth, as Tyler Prime hit into a fielder's choice that brought home Sam Koenig.
Sauk Prairie put the game away in the eighth. Sam Koenig and Prime each hit two-run doubles and the Twins put up nine runs to win by the 10-run rule.
Pape got the win on the mound, allowing just five hits and one earned run in six innings. Connor Leister closed it out, throwing two innings while recording five of his six outs via the strikeout.
Sam Koenig led the Sauk Prairie offensive by going 2-or-4 at the plate, finishing with a double, two RBI and three runs. Lucas Koenig went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI, while Alex Mayer went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI, and Elliot Dederich went 2-for-5 with a run.
Sauk Prairie 4, Reedsburg 3
Lucas Koenig and the Twins walked it off Sunday.
Koenig singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Twins a 4-3 win over rival Reedsburg at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk Prairie.
"It was a fun finish in front of a nice crowd," said Koenig, who plays catcher. "A walk-off win is always special and it was fun to celebrate the victory in front of the home crowd."
It was another come-from-behind win for the Twins, who trailed 2-0 before Sam Koenig singled to cut the deficit in half. Sauk Prairie took a 3-2 lead after a fourth inning that saw singles from Chucky Schara, Jorgenson and Jeremy Meier.
Reedsburg drew even with a run in the fifth, the final run before Lucas Koenig's ninth-inning heroics. The rally started when Mayer and Sam Koenig drew walks, and Dylan Slotty loaded the bases with a bunt single. Lucas Koenig, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, was facing an 0-2 count when he singled to give Sauk Prairie the 4-3 win.
Sam Koenig picked up the win, tallying six strikeouts while giving up one earned run in five innings of relief. Taylor Koenig started and gave up three hits and two earned runs in four innings.
The win brought the Twins to 11-3 in Sunday League play, creating distance between Reedsburg (8-7) and Muscoda (8-6) in the Northern West. Middleton has clinched the Northern East title with a 13-1 record.
Hall of Fame induction
The crowd also came out Sunday to watch the Twins induct a new Hall of Fame class — Rod Hehenberger and the 1966 Sauk Prairie team that won the Home Talent championship.
Hehenberger pitched the Sauk Prairie High School baseball team, in its first year of existence, to the 1964 state tournament. Hehenberger and the Eagles also won the South Central Conference his junior and senior seasons, in 1964 and 1965. Hehenberger played on the University of Wisconsin-Madison freshman baseball team before transferring to Augsburg College.
Hehenberger was also one of five Home Talent all-stars on Sauk Prairie’s 1966 championship team, along with Jim Meister, Jim Mockler, Stan Frosch and Phil Cole. Bill Hegerfeld managed the all-star team. The group led the Twins to a Northern Section championship, claiming a 19-9 win over Springfield to earn a spot in the Final Four. In the round-robin Final Four, Sauk Prairie earned a 5-1 win over Stoughton, a 5-3 win over Ashton and a 9-6 win over Wiota. Bill McCormick was the winning pitcher in all three games.
