{{featured_button_text}}
Joah Carlson

Sauk Prairie Twins second baseman Joah Carlson turns a double during a June 30 Home Talent game against Middleton. The Twins held a 3-2 lead in the third inning when the game was postponed due to rain.

 BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle

Sauk Prairie's Home Talent Night League season ended at Cottage Grove Thursday night.

The Twins suffered a 5-2 loss to the Firemen in the Night League quarterfinals.

Sauk Prairie, which opened the Night League playoffs with a 7-4 win at Shullsburg/Benton on Aug. 8, finished the Night League season with an 8-4 record.

The season isn't over for the Twins, who will host Muscoda on Sunday in the Northern Section championship game of the Sunday League.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.