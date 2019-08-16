Sauk Prairie's Home Talent Night League season ended at Cottage Grove Thursday night.
The Twins suffered a 5-2 loss to the Firemen in the Night League quarterfinals.
Sauk Prairie, which opened the Night League playoffs with a 7-4 win at Shullsburg/Benton on Aug. 8, finished the Night League season with an 8-4 record.
The season isn't over for the Twins, who will host Muscoda on Sunday in the Northern Section championship game of the Sunday League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)