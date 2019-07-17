The Sauk Prairie Twins Home Talent baseball team went 2-2 in an up-and-down week that included three games against Muscoda.
“We had a really busy week that saw us play some good ball and some not great ball,” Twins player-manager Lucas Koenig said Sunday. “As the playoffs approach, we can hopefully build on the positive to make a strong playoff run.”
Sauk Prairie 5, Muscoda 0
The Twins began the week with a 5-0 home win over Muscoda in a July 11 Night League game.
Adam Juran, a 2019 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, sparked the offense with a two-run double. The pitching cruised from there, as Adam Ballweg threw 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball to earn the win.
Middleton 7, Sauk Prairie 2
Sauk Prairie lost a matchup of the Sunday League Northern Section leaders on Saturday.
The Twins, leaders of the Northern West, suffered a 7-2 loss at Middleton, a Northern East team that extended its section-leading record to 12-1.
Sauk Prairie briefly led, as Dylan Slotty’s RBI single in the top of the third inning gave the Twins a 1-0 advantage.
But the Twins struggled defensively, committing four errors on the day. The 29ers took advantage, as five of their seven runs were unearned.
Middleton scored two runs apiece in the third, fourth and sixth innings to open up a 6-2 lead, then tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.
Sauk Prairie outhit Middleton 10-9, led by Sam Koenig going 3 for 5 with a double. Alex Mayer went 2 for 5 in the loss, while Slotty finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Taylor Koenig got the start for the Twins, allowing three hits and four runs, including one earned, in three innings of work. Sam Koenig pitched five innings in relief, giving up six hits and three runs, including one earned.
Brandon Scheidler went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead the 29ers.
Sauk Prairie 7, Muscoda 1
The Twins bounced back Sunday, claiming a 7-1 win over Muscoda in a matchup of the top teams in the Northern West.
Sauk Prairie improved to 9-3 in Sunday League, while Muscoda is second in the Northern West at 7-5.
The Twins led throughout, starting with Lucas Koenig’s two-run double in the top of the first inning. Sauk Prairie added a run in the third, then Chucky Schara added a two-run single in a three-run fifth that gave the Twins a 6-0 lead.
Muscoda got on the board in the sixth, but Sauk Prairie added a run in the eighth and the defense played error-free to secure the 7-1 win.
Connor Leister earned the win on the mound, collecting eight strikeouts while allowing just five hits and one earned run in seven innings. Jacob Pape closed it out with two no-hit innings.
Seven Twins combined for nine hits, led by Lucas Koenig going 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Mayer went 2 for 5 with a run, while Slotty added a double.
Muscoda 6, Sauk Prairie 3
Sauk Prairie was on the losing end of Sunday’s nightcap, as Muscoda claimed a 6-3 home win in a Night League game.
Lucas Koenig got the Twins off to another fast start, hitting an RBI single in the top of the first inning.
But it wouldn’t last, as Muscoda took the lead for good with two runs in the second, then added four runs in the fifth. The Twins threatened in the seventh, scoring two runs before Muscoda held on for the win.
Pape got the start for Sauk Prairie, giving up five hits, four walks and six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Trevor Troxel picked up the win for Muscoda, allowing just four hits and one earned run in six innings.
All five of Sauk Prairie’s hits came from different players. Mayer went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, Lucas Koenig went 1 for 2 with an RBI, Ballweg went 1 for 3 with a run, Sam Koenig went 1 for 3, and Pape went 1 for 2.
The Twins will continue Night League play Thursday at Mount Horeb before playing a pair of home Sunday League games this weekend — Saturday against Mazomanie, and Sunday against Reedsburg.
Hall of Fame induction
The Twins will induct the 2019 Hall of Fame class during Sunday’s game against Reedsburg.
Rod Hehenberger will be the lone individual inducted in the class. He will be joined in the Hall of Fame by his teammates on the Sauk Prairie Twins team that won the 1966 Home Talent championship.
Hehenberger was one of five Home Talent all-stars on Sauk Prairie’s 1966 team, along with Jim Meister, Jim Mockler, Stan Frosch and Phil Cole. Bill Hegerfeld was also part of the all-star team as a manager.
The group led the Twins to a Northern Section championship, claiming a 19-9 win over Springfield to earn a spot in the Final Four. In the round-robin Final Four, Sauk Prairie earned a 5-1 win over Stoughton, a 5-3 win over Ashton and a 9-6 win over Wiota. Bill McCormick was the winning pitcher in all three games.
Hehenberger also played for the first Sauk Prairie High School baseball team, leading the Eagles to a spot in the 1964 state tournament. The junior pitched in the 13-inning 5-4 win over previously-unbeaten Dodgeville that sent Sauk Prairie to state.
The Eagles lost their opening game at state, 12-11 to New London. Sauk Prairie has made six state tournaments since then, while also making an appearance as Sauk City in 1957. Hehenberger and the Eagles won the South Central Conference his junior and senior seasons. Hehenberger played on the University of Wisconsin-Madison freshman baseball team before transferring to Augsburg College.
