SAUK CITY — Sauk Prairie cleared its first hurdle of the Home Talent League playoffs with Sunday’s 6-5 home win over Black Earth.
The host Twins were seemingly in control until creating a hurdle of their own by giving up four runs in the top of the eighth inning, as the Bombers stormed back to tie the game at 5.
But Sauk Prairie, the No. 2 seed in the Northern Section playoffs, got off the mat to advance through the quarterfinals.
The Twins steadily built up an early lead Sunday. Black Earth (8-8) got on the board first, as Shane Moyer led off the third inning with a double and eventually scored when Marcus Caminitti hit into an error.
Sauk Prairie answered in the bottom of the third. Chucky Schara reached on an error before Jeremy Meier and Elijah Jorgenson both walked to load the bases with no outs against Caminitti. The pitcher settled in, getting a groundout and a strikeout before a wild pitch allowed Schara to come home and tie the game at 1.
The Twins tacked on two runs in the third and one run in the fifth to open up a 5-1 lead.
Sauk Prairie (13-3) will face third-seeded Ashton (12-4) in the Aug. 11 semifinals. The A’s are coming off a 4-2 home win over Waunakee (8-8). The Twins’ 2018 postseason run ended in the semifinals, when they suffered a 4-0 home loss to Cross Plains.
Reedsburg routed by Middleton
Reedsburg’s Sunday League season came to an end with an 18-1 loss at Middleton.
The top-seeded ’29ers pulled away for good with a 10-run fifth inning that gave them the 18-1 lead and eventually ended the game by the mercy rule.
The eighth-seeded Pirates ended the Sunday League with an 8-8 record.
