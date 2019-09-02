There's one game standing between Sauk Prairie and its first Home Talent amateur baseball championship since 1966.
The Twins reached the precipice with Sunday's 6-1 win over Sun Prairie in Marshall, improving to 2-0 in the round-robin Final Four tournament. As the only remaining unbeaten team, a Sept. 8 win at Evansville would give the Twins their third ever Sunday League title, joining the 1966 and 1955 teams.
After surviving on comeback wins for much of the postseason, the Northern Section champions led throughout Sunday's victory over Sun Prairie (1-1).
"It was a great team win again," Sauk Prairie player-manager Lucas Koenig said. "We played a fundamental game, using some small ball to manufacture runs to go with solid overall team defense."
Both teams pushed a run across in the first inning, starting when Sauk Prairie's Alex Mayer reached on an error to lead off the game. Sam Koenig followed with a walk before Dylan Slotty bunted for a single that loaded the bases with no outs. Sun Prairie pitcher Nate Hoffman settled in to record three straight strikeouts, but a two-out passed ball allowed Mayer to score to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.
Sun Prairie answered in the bottom of the first. Jack Maastricht and Ty Hamilton hit back-to-back singles, allowing Maastricht to score on Hoffman's sacrifice fly to left field. Sauk Prairie starter Taylor Koenig eventually stranded baserunners at first and third.
The Sauk Prairie pitchers held up the rest of the way, as Koenig allowed four hits over 2 2/3 innings before giving away to Connor Leister. The reliever pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing just three hits and one walk.
The Twins steadily built their lead despite being outhit 7-4. The go-ahead run came in the top of the third, when Mayer led off with a single, stole second and scored on an error.
Tyler Prime led off the fourth with a ground-rule double, moved to third on Chucky Schara's sacrifice bunt, and scored on Jeremy Meier's sacrifice fly to right.
The Twins didn't record in the fifth, sixth or seventh innings, then broke the game open with a three-run eighth. Slotty and Lucas Koenig each drew walks, while Elliot Dederich bunted to load the bases with one out. An error allowed one run to score, then Schara came through with a two-run double that gave Sauk Prairie a 6-1 lead.
Leister did the rest, working around a walk and a single in the eighth inning before striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth.
The Twins, who are in their first Final Four since 2016, will look to claim the title Sunday at Evansville. The Jays enter 0-2 in the playoffs, with a 9-4 loss to Sun Prairie and a 14-4 loss to Verona (1-1).
