SAUK CITY — The Sauk Prairie Twins Home Talent League baseball team extended its season three more weeks Sunday.
They’ll hope the next three weeks are a bit less heart-stopping than the last. The second-seeded Twins won their third straight Northern Section playoff game Sunday, erasing a 3-0 deficit to earn a 6-5 win over visiting Muscoda and advance to the Home Talent Final Four for the first time since 2016.
“It was another hard-fought game,” Sauk Prairie player-manager Lucas Koenig said after the win. “We again showed the ability to battle back from behind. Jeremy (Meier), Tyler (Prime) and Chucky (Schara) came up so big for us today in the seventh inning. We are so excited to extend our season another three weeks with the Final Four.”
The Twins dug an early deficit when Lucas Price hit a two-run home run in the top of the second. Muscoda tacked on a run in the fourth, then Sauk Prairie got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Dylan Slotty pushed Sauk Prairie’s first run across with a single. The floodgates opened with a five-run seventh. Tyler Prime hit an RBI double, Chucky Schara hit a two-run single and Jeremy Meier capped off the inning with a double.
Connor Leister earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits and one run in five innings. Sam Koenig picked up the save, allowing two unearned runs in the top of the ninth before closing it out.
Prime went 3-for-5 with two doubles, while Meier went 3-for-4 with a double and Alex Mayer went 2-for-5 with a double.
The Twins’ last trip to the Final Four came in 2016, when they recorded a 7-6 win at Wiota and an 11-5 win over Monona but suffered a 4-1 loss to Albion.
Sauk Prairie, which opened the playoffs with a 6-5 walk-off win over Black Earth and a 4-3 walk-off win over Ashton, will open the round-robin Final Four by hosting Verona on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)