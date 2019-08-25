Sauk Prairie's wild run through the Home Talent League playoffs continued Sunday.
The Twins, the Northern Section champions, opened the Final Four Championship Series with their third walk-off win in four weeks. Sam Koenig put an exclamation point on it Sunday, hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Sauk Prairie an 8-6 win over defending champion Verona.
The Twins, who are in the Final Four for the first time since 2016, played from behind for the third straight week. Luke Yapp gave Verona a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer, only for Sauk Prairie to tie the game at 3 in the fifth inning. The pitchers took control from there, as the teams went to extra innings tied at 3.
Rob Capener reignited the Verona offense with a solo home run in the top of the 10th, sparking a three-run inning that gave the Cavaliers a 6-3 lead.
But the Twins had another rally in them, adding on to a stretch that has also included a 6-5 walk-off win over Black Earth on Aug. 4, a 4-3 walk-off win over Ashton on Aug. 11, and a five-run seventh inning that erased a 3-0 deficit in a 6-5 win over Muscoda on Aug. 18.
Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 to lead Sauk Prairie at the plate, while Benjamin Lenerz added two doubles.
Sauk Prairie will continue the round-robin Final Four series next Sunday against Sun Prairie in Marshall, the Twins' first game away from Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City this postseason. Sun Prairie is coming off of a 9-4 win over Evansville, who the Twins will play in the final round Sept. 8. Sauk Prairie is looking for its third HTL title, also winning in 1966 and 1955.
