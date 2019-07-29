The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team wrapped up the Sunday League regular season with Sunday's 7-1 win at Cazenovia.
"This game wrapped up a successful regular season, 13-3 is a very solid record we should be proud of," Sauk Prairie player-manager Lucas Koenig said. "Now it's about maintaining the focus and confidence in the playoffs."
It was a methodical win for the Twins, who put up a run in the first inning and added insurance runs down the stretch. Sauk Prairie added a run in the sixth, two runs in the seventh and three runs in the the eighth to finish the regular season with a 12-3 record.
The Twins played error-free baseball and outhit the Reds 15-10. Sam Koenig went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs to lead Sauk Prairie, while Elliot Dederich went 3 for 4, Dylan Slotty went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, Jacob Pape went 2 for 5 and Adam Juran went 1 for 1 with an RBI double.
Connor Leister picked up the win on the mound, giving up just three hits and one earned run in four innings. Lucas Koenig pitched three scoreless innings, while Sam Koenig threw two shutout innings.
The Twins, the champions of the Northern West, are seeded second in the Northern Section and will host Black Earth when the payoffs begin Sunday at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to take on third-seeded Ashton or sixth-seeded Waunakee.
Middleton went 14-1 to win the Northern East and earn the top seed. The 29ers will host Reedsburg in the opening round.
The Twins suffered a 4-0 loss to Cross Plains in the 2018 Northern Section semifinals.
Reedsburg 4, Sauk Prairie 2
Sauk Prairie suffered a 4-2 loss in a July 25 Night League game at Reedsburg.
Both of the Twins' runs came in the top of the third inning, as they took a 2-0 lead before Reedsburg rallied with a three-run fourth and one-run fifth.
Reedsburg pitcher Traven Huber limited Sauk Prairie to just four hits and two earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Pape got the start for Sauk Prairie, allowing three earned runs in four innings before Leister closed it out by allowing one earned run in two innings.
Chris Jones and Alex Baker each went 2 for 3 to lead the Reedsburg attack.
Sauk Prairie fell to 5-3 in Night League play, while Reedsburg improved to 7-2 to stay atop the West Division.
Before the Sunday League playoffs begin, the Twins will cap off the Night League regular season by visiting Cazenovia on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)