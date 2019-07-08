The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team extended its lead in the Northern West Section this weekend.
The Twins notched wins over Wisconsin Dells and Mazomanie to improve to 9-2 in Sunday League play, running their winning streak to four games and pulling them ahead of second-place Muscoda (7-4).
Sauk Prairie 7, Wisconsin Dells 0
Connor Leister dominated on the mound as Sauk Prairie led throughout Saturday's 7-0 home win over Wisconsin Dells.
Leister allowed just two hits and three walks in eight innings of work, getting 14 of his 24 outs by the strikeout.
"Connor was dominate with his heavy fastball all game," Sauk Prairie player-manager Lucas Koenig said. "They just couldn't catch up to him."
Adam Ballweg closed it out, finishing with one strikeout and one walk in one inning.
The Sauk Prairie offense gave the pitchers plenty of run support. The Twins jumped ahead with Koenig's RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, then tacked on two runs in the fourth.
Sauk Prairie put the game away in the late innings, as Benjamin Lenerz singled in a run in the seventh, and a three-run eighth was highlighted by RBIs from Chucky Schara and Adam Juran.
Sauk Prairie had 12 hits on the night, with nine players getting at least one. Koenig went 2 for 3, while Alex Mayer went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and two runs, and Schara went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
Austin Fjoser had both of Wisconsin Dells' hits, going 2 for 3 with two singles.
Sauk Prairie 7, Mazomanie 2
Sam Koenig hit a three-run home run and the Twins came from behind to beat Mazomanie 7-2 on Sunday.
"Today was a battle," Lucas Koenig said. "We started slow offensively and defensively. Once Sam got us the momentum we didn't let it go, and we finished the game strong."
Sauk Prairie dug itself a 2-0 deficit, as Mazomanie scored runs in the second and third innings to take an early lead.
Starting pitcher Taylor Koenig settled in and the Twins' bats got going in the top of the fifth inning. Sam Koenig ignited the offense, hitting a three-run home run to give Sauk Prairie a 3-2 lead.
The Twins pulled away with a four-run seventh, getting RBIs from Jeremy Meier and Elijah Jorgenson.
The pitching did the rest. Taylor Koenig go the win, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Sam Koenig earned the save, tallying four strikeouts while allowing two hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
Sam Koenig went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead a Sauk Prairie offense that finished with nine hits. Meier went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Jorgenson finished 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI.
Sauk Prairie will host Muscoda Thursday in Night League play before going on the road this weekend, visiting Middleton Saturday and Muscoda Sunday.
