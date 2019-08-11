SAUK CITY — The Sauk Prairie Twins have kept things interesting through the first two weeks of the Home Talent League playoffs.
A week after capitalizing on an error to open the Northern Section postseason with a walk-off win over Black Earth, the second-seeded Twins were back to small ball in Sunday’s 4-3 win over Ashton. Dylan Slotty tied the game with a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning, then Lucas Koenig brought home Sam Koenig with a bunt single that gave the Twins their second walk-off win in as many weeks.
The Twins (14-3) trailed throughout, as Ashton (12-5) scored single runs in the third, fourth and eighth innings to open up a 3-0 lead.
Sauk Prairie finally got to Ashton pitcher Derrick Rothwell in the ninth. The Twins scored a pair of earned runs off Rothwell, who ended up with a no-decision after throwing 8⅓ innings of six-hit ball before he was relieved by Shane Adler.
Sauk Prairie climbed all the way back, tying the game on Slotty’s two-run single, with Lucas Koenig laying down a bunt to end it.
Connor Leister picked up the win for the Twins, allowing six hits and one earned run in 5⅔ innings of relief. Taylor Koenig got the start, giving up three hits and two earned runs in 3⅓.
Kyle Klapper hit a solo home run for the A’s, who outhit the Twins 9-8. Sauk Prairie will face Muscoda in next weekend’s Northern Section final. Muscoda swept Sauk Prairie in two regular-season matchups and is coming off a 1-0 upset win over top-seeded Middleton.
Ashton 001 100 010 — 3 9 2
Sauk Prairie 000 000 004 — 4 8 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — A: Rothwell (8.1-6-2-3-7), Adler (L; 0.2-2-2-2-0). SP: Leister (5.2-6-1-2-3), T. Koenig (3.1-3-2-1-0).
Leading Hitters — A: Belleveau 2x4, Prochaska 2x5. HR — Klapper. SP: L. Koenig 2x4, Dederich 2x4.
