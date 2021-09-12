Koenig's home run lifts Sauk Prairie; Stoughton wins Home Talent title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Twins (16-1) carried that momentum to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, starting when Ben Lenerz hit into an error. Monona reliever Andy Swanson got two outs before giving up back-to-back singles to Tyler Prime and Alex Mayer, who drove in Lenerz to get Sauk Prairie on the board. Sam Koenig put the Twins in front, hitting a three-run home run to center field to give Sauk Prairie a 4-3 lead.

That was enough run support for Leister, who earned the win by striking out nine batters in four innings. Leister gave up four hits in the process, but ended Monona's biggest threat by notching back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh inning to strand Taylor Carlson and Kian O'Brien at second and third base. In the eighth inning, Goff singled before Leister induced an inning-ending double play.

The Twins added to their lead in the bottom of the eighth, as pinch-hitter Chucky Schara led off with a single and scored on an Elliot Dederich double to center. Sam Koenig capped the scoring with a single that scored Dederich to give Sauk Prairie a 6-3 lead.

Leister did the rest, working around a one-out single to record three ninth-inning strikeouts and give the Twins the win.