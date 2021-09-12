Koenig's home run lifts Sauk Prairie; Stoughton wins Home Talent title

SAUK CITY — The Sauk Prairie Twins did their part Sunday, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to claim a 6-3 win over Monona. The comeback wasn't enough, however, as Stoughton beat Belleville to win the fourth Home Talent Sunday League title in team history.
Sauk Prairie and Monona both entered the day 1-1 in the round-robin tournament, needing a win and a Stoughton loss to force a tiebreaking championship game.
It didn't look like the Twins would get either one of those results early on Sunday, as they dug themselves a three-run deficit at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.
Monona starting pitcher Corey Schmidt kept the Twins in check, allowing just one hit and one walk in four scoreless innings. He left the game with a 3-0 lead, as the Braves (12-4) pushed two runs across in the second and another in the fourth.
Monona's second-inning rally started when catcher Casey Seelow drew a leadoff walk off Sauk Prairie starter Sam Koenig. Beau Goff followed with an RBI double, then came around to score on a Jordan Carlson single that stretched the lead to 2-0.
Goff, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, also doubled to lead off the fourth inning. Shawn Held eventually laced a two-out single down the right-field line to score Goff and give the Braves a 3-0 advantage.
Koenig pitched a scoreless fifth inning, then Connor Leister came on in relief and struck out the side in the sixth.
The Twins (16-1) carried that momentum to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, starting when Ben Lenerz hit into an error. Monona reliever Andy Swanson got two outs before giving up back-to-back singles to Tyler Prime and Alex Mayer, who drove in Lenerz to get Sauk Prairie on the board. Sam Koenig put the Twins in front, hitting a three-run home run to center field to give Sauk Prairie a 4-3 lead.
That was enough run support for Leister, who earned the win by striking out nine batters in four innings. Leister gave up four hits in the process, but ended Monona's biggest threat by notching back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh inning to strand Taylor Carlson and Kian O'Brien at second and third base. In the eighth inning, Goff singled before Leister induced an inning-ending double play.
The Twins added to their lead in the bottom of the eighth, as pinch-hitter Chucky Schara led off with a single and scored on an Elliot Dederich double to center. Sam Koenig capped the scoring with a single that scored Dederich to give Sauk Prairie a 6-3 lead.
Leister did the rest, working around a one-out single to record three ninth-inning strikeouts and give the Twins the win.
They soon found out it went for naught, as Stoughton (14-1) capped its perfect Final Four with an 8-4 home win over Belleville. Stoughton swept the 2021 Home Talent titles, also winning the Night League tournament with an 11-1 win over Mazomanie on Sept. 2.
Sauk Prairie finished second for the second straight season, also going 2-1 during round-robin play in 2019 before suffering a 3-2 loss at Verona in a tiebreaking championship game. The 2020 Home Talent season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Twins, who won their lone title in 1966, won the 2021 Northern Section championship before starting the Final Four with an 8-2 win at Belleville on Aug. 29 before giving up eight 12-inning runs in an 11-3 loss to Stoughton on Sept. 5.