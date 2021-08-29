Pitching, Jorgenson's 3-run single lift Sauk Prairie over Belleville in Final Four

Mayer hit a sacrifice fly to right field to give Sauk Prairie, the Northern Section champions, a 1-0 lead. A Sam Koenig walk loaded the bases again, and Langley struck out Dylan Slotty to bring Lucas Koenig up with two outs. Koenig fouled a ball off, but reached first due to a catcher’s interference that gave the Twins a 2-0 lead.

“We had a couple tough at-bats to get the walks, and then Jeremy put down a great bunt,” Lucas Koenig said. “Bunting with first and second, nobody out, that’s kind of a staple of our program. That was how we drew it up.”

Jorgenson broke the game open, working a full count before driving the ball to the right-center gap. With two outs and a full count, the baserunners were running with the pitch, allowing all three to score as Sauk Prairie took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the third.

“Elijah’s been really dialed in for us,” Lucas Koenig said of the third baseman. “He’s working hard and is really focused. He came through with that big hit and it didn’t surprise any of us that he came through in that situation.”

Sam Koenig came back out and tossed a scoreless inning, despite Belleville (11-2) threatening for the first time. Joey McMaught and Matt Everson singled up the middle, but Koenig got Sam Urqhart to ground into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.

