Pitching, Jorgenson's 3-run single lift Sauk Prairie over Belleville in Final Four

BELLEVILLE — The Sauk Prairie Twins hit a handful of balls hard Sunday afternoon.
That was plenty, as Elijah Jorgenson’s three-run single was backed by two in-control pitchers and a number of heads-up at-bats in an 8-2 win at Belleville in the first game of the round-robin Home Talent Baseball League Final Four.
There weren’t many hits to be had in a game that saw two former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee teammates and minor leaguers start on the mound. Sauk Prairie’s Sam Koenig, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, got the win, while Belleville’s Justin Langley, a 16th-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2015, battled through six-plus innings.
“We knew he was going to be tough, and I don’t think he disappointed,” Sauk Prairie player-manager Lucas Koenig said of Langley. “Big velocity, big breaking ball and we haven’t seen many lefties all year. It’s not an easy place to come in and play, and you’ve got a 6-foot-6 lefty throwing 90 (miles per hour).”
The Twins (15-0) made Langley work, starting in the first at-bat of the night, when Alex Mayer worked the count deep before grounding out. Langley struck out the side in the second inning, but the Twins made things happen in the top of the third.
They got their first baserunner of the night when Elliot Dederich led off with a walk. Chucky Schara also drew a walk, while Jeremy Meier bunted down the third-base line for a single that loaded the bases.
Mayer hit a sacrifice fly to right field to give Sauk Prairie, the Northern Section champions, a 1-0 lead. A Sam Koenig walk loaded the bases again, and Langley struck out Dylan Slotty to bring Lucas Koenig up with two outs. Koenig fouled a ball off, but reached first due to a catcher’s interference that gave the Twins a 2-0 lead.
“We had a couple tough at-bats to get the walks, and then Jeremy put down a great bunt,” Lucas Koenig said. “Bunting with first and second, nobody out, that’s kind of a staple of our program. That was how we drew it up.”
Jorgenson broke the game open, working a full count before driving the ball to the right-center gap. With two outs and a full count, the baserunners were running with the pitch, allowing all three to score as Sauk Prairie took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the third.
“Elijah’s been really dialed in for us,” Lucas Koenig said of the third baseman. “He’s working hard and is really focused. He came through with that big hit and it didn’t surprise any of us that he came through in that situation.”
Sam Koenig came back out and tossed a scoreless inning, despite Belleville (11-2) threatening for the first time. Joey McMaught and Matt Everson singled up the middle, but Koenig got Sam Urqhart to ground into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.
“They were feeling a little bit of momentum there, I think, and that kind of shut it down,” Lucas Koenig said.
The Twins manufactured another run in the top of the fifth, as Mayer reached on an error, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Sam Koenig singled through the left side.
The Raiders got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Derek Baumgartner reached on an error and stole third base before scoring on a Langley single. With two outs and runners on first and second, Urqhart drove a ball to deep center. Dederich ran into the moveable fence and the umpires ruled the play a ground-rule double, scoring one run to cut the deficit to 6-2.
Koenig ended the threat there, inducing a flyout to end the inning. Connor Leister came on in relief in the sixth and shut out the Raiders the rest of the way.
“They’re really good pitchers,” said Lucas Koenig, who caught his brother and Leister on Sunday. “Both Connor and Sam were pounding the zone. They located the fastball and our defense made a few plays.”
Sauk Prairie added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Meier and Mayer each drew walks before Langley exited with no outs. Curtis Sheahan stepped on the mound and got Sam Koenig to pop up. The ball dropped and Mayer was forced out at second base, but a throwing error allowed Meier to score.
Sam Koenig stole third and scored on Dylan Slotty’s sacrifice fly that stretched the lead to 8-2.
Leister did the rest and Sauk Prairie improved to 1-0 in the Final Four, which sees each team play each other. The team with the best record at the end wins the Home Talent title, which Sauk Prairie has won once — in 1966.
The Twins will look to improve to 2-0 when they host Stoughton (12-1) on Sept. 5 at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City. Stoughton is also 1-0 in the Final Four after claiming a 15-6 home win over Monona (11-3) on Sunday.
Stoughton claimed a 7-0 win at Sauk Prairie in the Night League quarterfinals on Aug. 19.
“They were a nice team,” Lucas Koenig said. “And I know we’re a nice team. We’ll see what happens.”