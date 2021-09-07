Sauk Prairie 1-1 entering final round of Home Talent Final Four

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team has work to do — and needs a little help — after suffering an extra-inning home loss to Stoughton on Sunday.

Sauk Prairie led much of the second-round Final Four game before Stoughton used an eight-run 12th inning to claim an 11-3 win, improve to 2-0 in the round-robin Final Four, and move on the doorstep of winning the fourth championship in team history.

The Twins (15-1), who won the title in 1966, were on the verge of a 2-0 start to the Final Four Sunday. They held a 3-2 lead until Yo Herdenez's solo home run in the eighth inning tied the game at 3. After two scoreless extra innings, the Merchants (13-1) took control in the top of the 12th at Chuck Hall Memorial Field.

Andres Moreno's bases-loaded single gave the Merchants a 4-3 lead. They poured it on from there. Chris Lund hit a grand slam — Stoughton's third home run of the night — to stretch the lead to 8-3. Ryan Nyhagen, who homered in the second inning, added a double, then scored on Julian Edwards' single. Kaden Milbauer was hit by a pitch and Irv Medina drove in two runs to cap the scoring.

Herdenez pitched a scoreless 12th inning to earn the win, notching five strikeouts while not allowing a baserunner in three innings.