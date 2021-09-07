Sauk Prairie 1-1 entering final round of Home Talent Final Four

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team has work to do — and needs a little help — after suffering an extra-inning home loss to Stoughton on Sunday.
Sauk Prairie led much of the second-round Final Four game before Stoughton used an eight-run 12th inning to claim an 11-3 win, improve to 2-0 in the round-robin Final Four, and move on the doorstep of winning the fourth championship in team history.
The Twins (15-1), who won the title in 1966, were on the verge of a 2-0 start to the Final Four Sunday. They held a 3-2 lead until Yo Herdenez's solo home run in the eighth inning tied the game at 3. After two scoreless extra innings, the Merchants (13-1) took control in the top of the 12th at Chuck Hall Memorial Field.
Andres Moreno's bases-loaded single gave the Merchants a 4-3 lead. They poured it on from there. Chris Lund hit a grand slam — Stoughton's third home run of the night — to stretch the lead to 8-3. Ryan Nyhagen, who homered in the second inning, added a double, then scored on Julian Edwards' single. Kaden Milbauer was hit by a pitch and Irv Medina drove in two runs to cap the scoring.
Herdenez pitched a scoreless 12th inning to earn the win, notching five strikeouts while not allowing a baserunner in three innings.
Alex Mayer had three hits and a stolen base for Sauk Prairie, which lost its first Sunday League game of the summer. The Twins gave up double-digit runs for the second time all year after allowing just 3.9 runs per game during a 15-0 start.
The Merchants will look to secure their first title since 2017 when they host Belleville (0-2) on Sunday to cap off the round-robin tournament. Stoughton is looking to sweep the 2021 Home Talent titles, also winning the Night League tournament with an 11-1 win over Mazomanie on Sept. 2.
Sauk Prairie (1-1) and Monona (1-1) will be hoping for a Belleville upset while they square off Sunday in Sauk City.
If Belleville wins Sunday, Stoughton will face the winner of the Sauk Prairie and Monona game in a winner-takes-all championship game on Sept. 19. The Twins are familiar with a round-robin tiebreaker, going 2-1 in the 2019 Final Four before losing a tiebreaking championship game at Verona.
Sauk Prairie, which won the Northern Section title, started the Final Four with an 8-2 win at Belleville on Aug. 29. Monona (12-3), which won the Eastern Section and is looking for its second Home Talent championship, suffered a 15-6 loss at Stoughton before claiming an 18-9 home win over Belleville.