Little League World Series makes for meaningful, exciting games during dog days of summer

Anyone who knows me well enough, knows that August is my favorite time of year. No, it has nothing to do with the dog days of summer or the pennant races in Major League Baseball. It does however have everything to do with Little League.

On Monday, the Little League softball season officially came to an end as Texas edged past Maryland in an extra-inning thriller, 5-4, to capture the 2022 World Series. Then on Wednesday, first round action began in baseball’s 75th Annual Little League World Series.

Broadcast live on ESPN, the Little League Softball World Series took place at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. Twelve teams comprised the competitive field, with girls ranging in age from 10-to-12 years old. American and international teams compete in a mixed pool, with only one champion emerging. The baseball tournament crowns an American and international champion, who cross bats in a single winner-take-all World Series championship game.

Like their male counterparts, the ladies also meet in a single contest for all the marbles. It may only be one game, but this year’s all-USA Showdown squeezed a seven-game-series’ worth of excitement into one contest.

In the visitors role the girls from Texas were seeking their state’s 14th World Series title, while Maryland was in search of its first.

In the top of the first, after only two batters, a short rain delay ensued with Texas threatening. Following the 20-minute delay, with one out and a runner on third, back-to-back strikeouts allowed Maryland to wriggle off the hook.

In the home half of the first it was Maryland’s turn to threaten and, unlike Texas, they made good on it. An infield hit by the leadoff batter got the line moving. There followed a wild pitch and passed ball, sending the runner to third. Then a one-out single plated the game’s first run, putting Maryland up 1-0.

Maryland took advantage of a pair of walks in the second, both scoring on a hit to take a 3-0 lead. Halfway through, all the momentum was on their bench. Try telling that to the girls from Texas.

Texas exploded for four runs on three hits in the fourth inning to snatch the lead, 4-3. Not about to swoon, Maryland would push across a run in the bottom of the fifth to knot up the score at 4-4.

In the top of the seventh Texas came out swinging. A lead-off single, intentional walk and an infield hit set the table for an sacrifice fly, giving Texas a 5-4 lead.

A leadoff single and stolen base gave Maryland the tying run in scoring position, however they weren’t able to tie up the game. A comebacker to the Texas pitcher gave the Longhorn State its 14th Little League Softball World Series title.

All of the baseball tournament’s games are broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2 from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This year’s field has expanded to 20 teams — 10 from America and 10 international.

While I can’t be there in person, I’ll be there in spirit. Enjoy the games.