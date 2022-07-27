Wisconsin Dells Post 187 falls to Onalaska in baseball tournament

The Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 baseball team traveled to Holmen on Friday for the opening round of the 2022 19U Double-A Regional Tournament. Joining the Post 187 at the double-elimination event that ran through Monday were Onalaska Post 336, West Salem Post 51, and Holmen Post 284.

In the opening game, the Dells faced Onalaska in what would be the marathon match of the tournament.

The Dells struck first in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs on four hits to stake starting pitcher Jared Nevar to an early 3-0 lead.

Nevar held Onalaska in check through four complete innings, but in the top of the fifth Post 336 broke through to slash the Dells’ lead to 3-2.

Following a scoreless Dells fifth Onalaska’s big guns found their voice, blasting out three runs on two hits in the top of the sixth, with a pair of Dells errors providing extra ammunition.

Trailing 5-3, Post 187 fired up its own artillery in the bottom of the sixth to knot up the score 5-5. After a scoreless seventh that saw both sides threaten, the game went into extra innings.

Through the eighth and ninth frames both squads mounted threats. Then in the top of the 10th, Onalaska delivered.

A lead-off walk was seemingly negated by two quick outs. But just when it looked as though the Dells had dodged another bullet, a second walk refueled the attack, pushing the go-ahead run into scoring position.

With two out and two on, Onalaska’s Sam Pica stepped to the plate. On a 1-2 count Pica blasted a three-run homer to put Post 336 up 8-5.

Pica’s shot blew open the floodgates for three additional runs, putting the game all but out of reach. With two out, Onalaska scored six runs to take command 11-5.

That would be the final as Post 187 was unable to answer in their last at-bat.

This was one that got away from the Dells. Post 187 stranded 12 base runners over 10 innings, six in the first three frames and eight in scoring position. Exiting the game in the sixth after reaching the maximum pitch count of 105, a feat accomplished in 94 degree heat, Nevar deserved a better fate.

On the heels of this heartbreaking loss, the Dells took on West Salem Saturday morning to open the second round.

Again as the home team, Post 187 got off to a good start, scoring three first-inning runs for a quick 3-0 lead. But after that it was all West Salem as Post 51 plated three in the second, six in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth, to hammer the Dells by a mercy rule final of 13-3. Having lost their second tournament game, Post 187 was officially eliminated from regional play. Still, all was not lost.

In their final Junior Legion game of the 2022 Campaign, Post 187 mercy ruled Baraboo Post 26, 15-1, at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo, thus ending their season on a positive note.

For fans of Post 187, despite the team’s disappointing showing at regionals there exists a reason to believe. There exists a bumper crop of fresh young talent almost ready for harvest. So Keep the faith my friends. Like they used to say in Brooklyn, “Wait ‘til next year”!