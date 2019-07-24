Pete Rose once remarked that he would gladly "walk through hell in a gasoline suit to play baseball."
Well, if Pete had been on hand July 19 at the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class A regional tournament in West Salem, he might have had second thoughts.
For all of us in attendance, it was a hot one, sort of like a cross between the scorching heat of Death Valley and the high humidity of Southeast Asia. But as if battling the elements wasn't enough of a daunting task for the Wisconsin Dells Post 187 team, they also had to deal with a lack of reserves. Of the 18 players on the club's roster, only 10 showed up for their first round match with Arcadia.
As the visiting team for the opening round, Arcadia got on the board first as a one-out single produced the game's first run. Looking to add to their total with a runner on third and still only one out, Arcadia's threat was quickly thwarted as Dells starting pitcher Dylan Anchor doused the flames, retiring the next two batters without further incident.
In the Dells first the offense could do little as a one-out walk fell by the wayside with the No. 3 and 4 batters going down by strike out. At the end of one, the score stood at 1-0 in favor of Arcadia.
In the top of the second, Anchor took command of the high ground, striking out the side in order to give the Post 187 some much needed momentum heading into the bottom of the frame. But once again, despite having two men on base, the offense was stymied.
Moving to the third the game was fairly even, in spite of what the scoreboard said. But all that would soon change as Arcadia ignited an offensive inferno that would burn itself out only after 7 runs had crossed the plate.
Down 8-0, having spent just over 40 minutes in the blazing sun, the record heat was beginning to take its toll on the Dells diminished roster. A few fresh recruits would have made a huge difference.
In spite of everything the gallant lads of the embattled Post 187 found it within themselves to reach down deep, launching a potential cataclysm of their own in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with nobody out. Now the heat was on Arcadia.
With the table nicely set, Anchor stepped to the plate. All the Dells needed was a couple of base hits to fire up the merry-go-round and they would be right back in the game! In a cruel twist of fate, like a dollar store sweater, it all came unraveled for Post 187.
The rally began as planned, with an RBI single from Anchor cutting the lead to 8-1, but as quickly as the flames rose, they were snuffed out by a strikeout and a killer 4-6-3 double play.
From that point on it was all Arcadia, with the visitors posting 3 additional runs in the sixth to eventually win by the mercy rule, 11-1.
In this double elimination event, it was 2 strikes and you're out. With 1 strike on them the Dells was already in trouble.
Scheduled to play Adams Friendship at 10:30 am on Saturday, instead the Post 187 stayed home as torrential rain pushed back the games until Sunday. For the Dells however, Sunday would never come.
Despite a roster of 18 strong, healthy young men, they were unable to field a team. As a result, for the second straight year the Post 187 was forced to forfeit both a regional tournament game and the regional tournament itself.
To do so was, and is, an utter disgrace. The over-riding question now is why? I wonder what Pete Rose would have to say about that?
