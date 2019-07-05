Ex-Columbus athlete Joey Kalafut met up with his new baseball team, the Hannibal Hoots, last Monday.
The Hoots play in the United States Prospect League, a wooden bat summer collegiate circuit similar to the Northwoods League, which has teams throughout Wisconsin. The Hoots, based in Hannibal, Missouri, were just starting a six-day road trip when Kalafut, signed to pitch, play first base and designated hitter, joined the squad.
And he was greeted by a familiar face: former Columbus teammate Connor Manthey.
“I was like, ‘This is cool. I might get a chance to play with him again,’” said Kalafut, who saw his first game action with the Hoots the next day, pitching three mostly effective innings. “Then I got there and he just said, ‘Welcome to the club.’
“I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”
Both Manthey and Kalafut had different collegiate paths to play for the Hoots. Manthey, a DH and first baseman, will be entering his sophomore season at Bradley (Ill.) University, an NCAA Division I program. Kalafut, also a first baseman, will be entering his sophomore year at Division III Edgewood College in Madison.
Manthey’s road
Manthey, who also will catch this summer, has been with the Hoots since the season began at the end of May. He’s played in 17 games and has a .211 batting average with a double, seven home runs and seven RBIs.
“I’ve just been working on my swing mainly,” he said. “I’m taking ground balls and fly balls. I’m just trying to round out my game so I’m at the best I can be when I get back (to Bradley) in the fall. This summer is just about making strides and getting better in the weight room.”
He landed with the Hoots thanks to Bradley manager Elvis Dominguez, who said he wanted to get Manthey playing time at first and behind the plate during the summer.
“We just wanted him to get more and more experience playing,” Dominguez said. “That’s one of the reasons that the Hoots were a good team for him, just because he was able to do both. He DHs sometimes.”
Manthey played in just 16 games, starting in seven of them, in his first season at Bradley. The Braves went 31-19 overall and 11-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Manthey had a .258 batting average with one home run and three RBIs.
“The most difficult thing, especially in the Missouri Valley Conference, is you’re going to see good arms Friday to Sunday in a series,” Manthey said. “They’re going to know how to get guys out. All the teams in the Valley are really competitive and highly talented.”
Manthey didn’t play a ton as a freshman because the Braves coaching staff was being cautious since he was still working his way all the way back from a right shoulder injury he suffered during his senior year of football at Columbus in 2017.
The shoulder injury coupled with a left elbow injury were the reasons Manthey didn’t play catcher his senior season at Columbus or his freshman season at Bradley this past school year.
“We were babying him a little bit,” Dominguez said. “We didn’t want to rush him back. He wasn’t 100 percent until like the last three or four weeks of the year.
“He really showed progress and he really adjusted to the speed of the game.”
Kalafut’s path
The summer for Kalafut began in Massachusetts playing for the North Shore Navigators as a part of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
Kalafut went 1-for-20 at the plate with four walks and one hit by pitch. He struggled and the Navigators released him on June 21.
Edgewood coach Al Brisack hadn’t had any contact with Kalafut since the exit interview the two had after the Eagles’ season ended in May. Brisack saw Kalafut struggling and contacted him a month later to see what was going on and to see how he was handling himself to get back on track.
Kalafut then broke down film of his at-bats and sent it to Brisack for some pointers.
“It’s real simple: He wasn’t staying behind the baseball with his eyes,” Brisack said. “He wasn’t attacking the inside of the baseball. He was getting around it. He was trying to do too much. He was trying to break out of a slump with one swing.”
Since joining the Hoots two days after his release, Kalafut has drawn six walks and has been hit by a pitch. He’s improved his swing some to post a .154 batting average with two RBIs in 13 at-bats.
Kalafut’s most recent hit came from Wednesday’s 15-2 victory over the Quincy Gems. Kalafut went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and drew two walks. Manthey, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, hit his third home run of the season, batting behind Kalafut against Quincy.
Brisack said Kalafut, who played in 35 of 38 possible games, started his Edgewood career out with a bang. He finished with a .324 batting average with seven doubles, one triple and 16 RBIs.
“The coaches would always talk to us every day,” Kalafut said. “If there was a kink in your swing or something, they would help you get it out right away. I always felt comfortable going into a game because I trusted what they were telling me to do. I just went after it.”
Kalafut joined a rebuilding Edgewood team last spring. Brisack said he had up to eight freshmen starting at one time, and the youthful Eagles finished 10-28 overall and 5-17 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
“There are times when you have freshmen play a lot,” Brisack said. “In Joey’s class, we expected four or five guys to play pretty much every game.”
Bright future ahead for ex-Cardinals
Dominguez and Brisack think they’ve hit home runs with Manthey and Kalafut, who both coaches project as middle-of-the-lineup run-producing hitters down the road.
“I would like to have him have the experience to be able to give us productive at-bats,” Dominguez said of Manthey, who the coach said is still in the process of carving out a role on the diamond — at first or catching — depending on how strong his arm recovers from the shoulder and elbow injuries.
Brisack said Kalafut “needs to be a guy that drives in runs for us.”
“He’s just going to continue to get better with that. This was his first year ever on a weight training program,” Brisack said. “The body had to adapt to that. He’s going to get stronger. He’s going to get bigger. Joey is going to be a big guy. We want him to be a big guy in a positive way.”
Dominguez said he’s not concerned about Manthey’s current struggles at the plate, while praising his approach.
“Number one, he’s actually starting to drive the baseball,” Dominguez said. “He’s driving the baseball and he’s really laying out pitches that he should. It’s not very often that you get to see 80, 90 miles an hour. He’s starting to learn the strike zone and the speed of the game.”
“He’s always his biggest critic. After every game, he was always in the batting cage. Before every game, he was always in the batting cage. He just works so hard that sometimes you’ve got to tell him to relax. You can’t take away something you don’t teach, but he wants to be so good that his work ethic really sets him apart, and hopefully rubs off on the other guys.”
Kalafut was the same way at Edgewood, according to Brisack.
“We brought him in with the expectations that he would be one of our top 10 pitchers, if not then turn into a weekend guy for us,” Brisack said of Kalafut, who also will see time in the outfield. “He knows that’s something he’s got to work on and be something he’s got to be prepared for and ready for. This year, the way it played out is he just played more at first base. We had enough depth in the outfield and we felt like it was an opportunity to settle in.”
For now, though, both 2018 Columbus grads are simply enjoying the fact that they’re reunited for the summer.
“It’s exciting,” Kalafut said. “We had a lot of good times in high school. We were really good and I’m excited to be back with him.”
