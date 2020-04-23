BLOMBERG COLUMN: Is baseball still safe to return amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Like all of you safer at homers, I’ve done quite a lot of cleaning and sorting around the house lately. During one such dig and dive last week, I unearthed a long forgotten family treasure, a booklet detailing a branch of my family tree written in 1940 by Addie Craker.
Of all the stories it contained, one in particular caught my eye.
Addie lived with her family on a farm near Reedsburg. As the story goes, back in 1873 when she was just a little girl, a smallpox epidemic ravaged the area, killing many. One night her father mysteriously left home, returning an hour or so later with a vaccine derived from the scabs of a neighbor who had managed to survive.
Dipping a sharp needle into the scabby serum he scratched the arms of his wife and children in the hope of protecting them from the dreaded disease. Apparently it worked, as no one so vaccinated fell ill. How’s that for some family history?
While doctors and medical researchers around the world work tirelessly on possible vaccines to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic, people everywhere are desperate for their lives to return to normal. Business owners want to reopen their stores, workers want to go back to their jobs and ballplayers want to play ball.
But is the time right?
For now, Major League Baseball still plans on at least having a partial season. Reportedly, games will be played in Cactus League and Grapefruit League parks with players and coaches housed in team hotels. No fans will be allowed to attend, nor will teams be allowed to sit together in the dugouts.
Instead, players and coaches will sit in the stands six feet apart. As of yet, MLB has no policy concerning the use of surgical masks or other protective gear during games, but one is sure to be forthcoming.
Many ballplayers have voiced objections over this possible scenario. Like the rest of us, they don’t want to be separated from their families during this crisis. MLB needs to respect that.
After all, players do not exist for our own personal wants and needs. So while players have been shuttered at home, how have they been staying in shape in the event of a season?
Like many of us, with gyms and fitness centers closed, along with spring training facilities, players have been working out at home. In this high tech era it may surprise you to learn that many have gone back to the basics; pushups, sit-ups, chin-ups, etc.
Heading to the backyard, multi-million dollar athletes are playing catch with their wives and kids. Infielders bounce balls off brick walls while pitchers throw balled up socks down hallways! Like the saying goes, there’s no school like old school.
Other players have gone the extra mile, constructing home gyms in their basements or garages. Some work out to dance videos in their living rooms, all the while keeping in touch with team trainers via social media. Along those high tech lines, many ballplayers are also making use of TEAMBUILDR, an online strength and conditioning program endorsed by numerous professional trainers and coaches.
If there should be some semblance of an MLB season this year, physically, positional players for the most part should be ready to go after a week or so of team practice. Pitchers on the other hand will need at least two full weeks to get their arms in shape. Playing catch with the family and throwing socks down the hall can only do so much.
So what’s my take on all of this? Let’s not jump the gun.
If it’s not safe for fans to attend games, how safe is it for the players and coaches? Taking one step forward and two steps back isn’t progress.
So you decide. What will it be; Safer at home, or “Safe at Home?”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!