BLOMBERG COLUMN: Is baseball still safe to return amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Instead, players and coaches will sit in the stands six feet apart. As of yet, MLB has no policy concerning the use of surgical masks or other protective gear during games, but one is sure to be forthcoming.

Many ballplayers have voiced objections over this possible scenario. Like the rest of us, they don’t want to be separated from their families during this crisis. MLB needs to respect that.

After all, players do not exist for our own personal wants and needs. So while players have been shuttered at home, how have they been staying in shape in the event of a season?

Like many of us, with gyms and fitness centers closed, along with spring training facilities, players have been working out at home. In this high tech era it may surprise you to learn that many have gone back to the basics; pushups, sit-ups, chin-ups, etc.

Heading to the backyard, multi-million dollar athletes are playing catch with their wives and kids. Infielders bounce balls off brick walls while pitchers throw balled up socks down hallways! Like the saying goes, there’s no school like old school.