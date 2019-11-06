If you somehow failed to catch Major League Baseball's 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, you missed out on history.
In this, the 115th installment of MLB's Fall Classic, an anomaly took place as both teams failed to win a single home game! In this seven-game set which featured one of the best Game 7s in history, every win came on the road.
Such a thing has never before happened. Suffice to say, it may never happen again.
For the 2019 World Series Champion Nationals, their road to the title, to paraphrase The Beatles, Was a long and winding one.
Down and all but counted out at 19-31 to open the season, Washington somehow managed to right their capsized vessel to capture the first of two National League Wild Card spots. From that point on, the rest as they say is history.
As my old high school history teacher so often said, "Never discount history.” With that in mind, in 1969 you had the "Miracle Mets".
Now, 50 years later on the anniversary of New York's miraculous World Series triumph over the highly favored Baltimore Orioles, you have the Miracle Nats.
As any baseball historian will tell you, the present day Nationals franchise got its start in 1969 as an expansion club in Montreal, Canada. Christened the Expos, there they would labor for decades, finally approaching baseball's Promised Land in 1994.
Fortified in first place in the NL East with the finish line in sight, the Expos appeared World Series bound, but then came the infamous player's strike, which resulted not only in the cancellation of the remainder of the regular season, but also the World Series! Following that heartbreaking season, the Expos would never come so close to the Fall Classic again.
Although there were some good years for the Expos after the strike of '94, they were outweighed and outnumbered by the bad ones. Over time as free agency stripped the club of its choicest fruit with big market organizations reaping the harvest, fan interest dissipated and attendance fell off.
It wasn't long after that the Expos found themselves in financial straits, forcing MLB to step to the plate, relocating the franchise to Washington. With a change of address came a change of name, as the Washington Nationals made their Major League debut in the spring of 2005.
Initially the team struggled, as did the original Expos and the expansion Mets of 1962. But like the youthful Mets of 1969, they eventually came into their own, winning it all in the 15th year of their existence.
So now, with a World Series championship under their belts, what's on deck for the Nationals?
Will an organization that defeated the highly favored Astros in be able to win in free agency? With established stars such as Yan Gomes, Daniel Hudson, Howie Kendrick, Gerardo Parra, Asdrubal Cabrera, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg all entering the 2019 market, Washington's long and winding road looks to continue. But like miracles and historic firsts, it's all part of the game.
Regardless of what road you follow, the race to the 2020 World Series starts now.
