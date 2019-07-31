Another season has come and gone for the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 baseball team, and like last year, 2019 ended on an extremely sour note, leaving many questions in its wake.
For the second consecutive season, Wisconsin Dells was forced to forfeit the Class A regional tournament in West Salem due to its inability to field a team. Now, both fans and Legion personnel are asking why?
It makes no sense.
From 2011 through 2016 no Class A American Legion team in the state of Wisconsin was more successful than the Post 187. Beginning in 2011, the Dells Legion won five straight Class A Regional Championships, along with winning a Class AA Regional title in 2016.
Twice during this period (2012, 2015) they won state, making two trips to the national stage. In the latter trip, Post 187 came to within a single game of a national title. So why is it now, given this impressive track record that the Dells has been struggling for the past two years to field a team?
I can tell you this, it has nothing to do with the program or those who run it.
The American Legion Baseball program is the oldest and most successful youth baseball programs in existence. Its roots reach back to a resolution passed in 1925 during the American Legion National Convention in Omaha, Neb.
Along with state and national competition, each year the American Legion holds its World Series in Shelby, N.C. In all, 64 teams take part in eight national regional tournaments, with the winners advancing to World Series play.
Of these eight champions, a world champion will emerge. What’s more, in this modern era of cable TV, World Series games are broadcast live on ESPNU.
Closer to home, nothing beats the annual American Legion All-Star Game weekend. In Wisconsin, the American Legion partners with the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing legion All-Stars to compete in a professional setting. The festivities begin the night before the big game with a formal banquet, highlighted by a guest speaker, often a Major Leaguer, and conclude with a game at Miller Park after the conclusion of a Brewers game.
The entire weekend — food, lodging, hats and patches — is paid for by the American Legion.
But the benefits of playing American Legion baseball are not just confined to the field. As an added perk, the American Legion generously awards thousands of dollars in scholarships each year to deserving senior players so that they may continue their education.
On the average, over 60,000 players take part in American Legion baseball each year, and over the years the program has produced some of the best ballplayers to ever grace the diamond.
Just get a load of this partial line-up; Bob Feller, Warren Spahn, Ted Williams, Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, Tom Seaver, Johnny Bench, Robin Yount, Reggie Jackson, Ryne Sandberg, Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, etc. Hall of Famers one and all who launched their careers with the American Legion baseball program.
If you are an up and coming ballplayer looking to catch the scouts’ eye, you can’t beat American Legion baseball. In terms of player development, opportunity, and exposure, there isn’t a showcase league or traveling team that can hold a candle to it.
So what’s up with the Dells you ask? In next week’s column I’ll attempt to answer that and other pressing questions.
But like I said earlier, it has nothing to do with the program or those who run it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)