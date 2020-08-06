COLLEGE BASEBALL: Columbus alum Joey Kalafut signs with Northwoods League's Kalamazoo Growlers

The Edgewood College baseball team was four games into the 2020 season and players and coaches were about to board a plane to Arizona for an eight-day road trip when the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip on the country in mid-March.
Right before departing, coach Al Brisack got the call that the season had been cancelled. The Eagles were 1-3 at the time the season ended and it forced players like Joey Kalafut to head home and hit pause.
So the former Columbus High School baseball player, a Swiss Army Knife for Edgewood who pitches, plays first base and center field and also serves as the designated hitter, found himself plotting his next move.
“It started out chaotic, but I’m settling in, I guess,” Kalafut said.
For about a month Kalafut said he wasn’t able to do anything other than work out at home and hit a ball into a net he owns in his garage. Once Wisconsin's safer at home order lifted in late May, Kalafut said he went into more advanced training mode, which helped him prepare for a chance to play for the Kalamazoo Growlers this month.
The Growlers are part of the Northwoods League, a wooden bat summer league for college players.
Kalafut signed his contact Monday night and then spent all of Tuesday traveling to Kalamazoo, Michigan, in order to be part of a doubleheader against the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, also a member of the Northwoods League. Kalafut pitched a scoreless inning with two walks in a 4-1 loss Tuesday night.
“It was nuts,” he said. “The body was a little tired."
But Kalafut is grateful for the opportunity, as he will play for the Growlers until Sept. 5 when the season ends before returning to Edgewood to begin fall ball.
“I’m honestly just blessed,” Kalafut said. “I mean, a lot of people don’t get to play right now and I get to face good competition. It’s probably the best there is right now this summer.”
For a time, Kalafut wasn’t able to play baseball. He started back up in May and he said it took him a couple of weeks to get going again.
Kalafut’s father, Rich Reynolds, said via a text message that his son trained at Total Athlete Performance in Windsor outside of DeForest this summer, and also has received training from Brady Knudsen at Bakke Athletic in Fitchburg. Knudsen trained Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux and Jared Kelenic, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft by the New York Mets.
“He’s been a huge help, mentally and physically,” Kalafut said. “He’s been training me pretty hard. He’s always talking about getting the body connected and being able to hit the ball far. He’s trying to teach me a lot of power stuff (for batting). It’s all been working so far.”
Kalafut also spent time this summer playing for the Columbus Crawdads, part of the Home Talent League, where his batting average was around .600. The league was cut short, however, due to the pandemic.
In his last four games with the Crawdads, before jumping ship to the Growlers, Kalafut went 11-for-15 with three homers, four doubles, 10 RBIs, three walks and three stolen bases.
Kalafut also trained at GRB Academy in DeForest this summer, receiving instruction from Trevor Burmeister, who is currently a hitting coach for the Colorado Rockies Single-A team.
“He's always liked my swing,” Kalafut said. “He’s always pumping me up, mentally. When he sees me swinging, he just comes and talks to me a little bit.”
Kalafut said he needed a couple of weeks to really get into the swing of things at the plate in order to trust his vision of the ball. But he couldn’t have done it had he not had the kind of training he's gotten.
“I know that I have a bunch of connections to still be playing baseball at a really high level,” Kalafut said. “It’s always nice.”
