COLLEGE BASEBALL: Columbus alum Joey Kalafut signs with Northwoods League's Kalamazoo Growlers

“It was nuts,” he said. “The body was a little tired."

But Kalafut is grateful for the opportunity, as he will play for the Growlers until Sept. 5 when the season ends before returning to Edgewood to begin fall ball.

“I’m honestly just blessed,” Kalafut said. “I mean, a lot of people don’t get to play right now and I get to face good competition. It’s probably the best there is right now this summer.”

For a time, Kalafut wasn’t able to play baseball. He started back up in May and he said it took him a couple of weeks to get going again.

Kalafut’s father, Rich Reynolds, said via a text message that his son trained at Total Athlete Performance in Windsor outside of DeForest this summer, and also has received training from Brady Knudsen at Bakke Athletic in Fitchburg. Knudsen trained Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux and Jared Kelenic, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft by the New York Mets.

“He’s been a huge help, mentally and physically,” Kalafut said. “He’s been training me pretty hard. He’s always talking about getting the body connected and being able to hit the ball far. He’s trying to teach me a lot of power stuff (for batting). It’s all been working so far.”