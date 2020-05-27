COLLEGE BASEBALL: Waupun grad Drew Behling's post-high school success has him climbing the ranks

The COVID-19 Pandemic has been a thorn in the side for all kinds of college athletes.
For Waupun 2017 graduate Drew Behling, it derailed his hot-hitting season and his transition from the National Junior College Athletic Association level to the NCAA Division II level, where he was also getting acclimated to a new position.
In 2018 and 2019, Behling was a third baseman for Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois, but this season he made the leap to Minot State University in Minot, N.D and from the infield out to right field.
The Beavers started the 2020 season 8-6 and even though their record was hovering around .500, Behling said things were trending in the right direction before the season was canceled because of the pandemic prior to a scheduled doubleheader against the University of Sioux Falls (S.D.) on March 15.
Minot State had split four games against Colorado Mesa University — the 15th ranked team in the country according to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association — on Feb. 28 and March 1 and was coming off a two-week break when it was scheduled to face Sioux Falls, but the pandemic extended that break indefinitely.
“We were getting hot at a good time, earning some spotlight,” Behling said. “It’s hard for me to talk about this because I could see how good we were getting really fast. We were starting to mesh really well.”
There was nothing Behling could do about it. His only recourse was to get better on his own.
So he moved back home to Waupun, where he has his own weight set in his basement and has been doing cardio by running the back roads around his house. His father also bought him a power net and a tee to go along with some weighted balls so he could work on his hitting.
“It takes away a very important season for anyone wanting to play baseball beyond college; it takes away eyes looking at you,” Behling said. “You take a step back because you can’t be training. Not everyone has facilities in their back yard.
“It really puts a big dent in your college experience because when you play college baseball at the scholarship level, it becomes more than a game. It becomes a lifestyle. There are a lot of emotions when you can’t play. It becomes slightly — and I’m conscientious to say this — dangerous when you’re sitting at home doing nothing and all you can think about is wanting to play, and you just can’t.”
The reason Behling is foaming at the mouth wanting to get back on the diamond is because of how well he had been playing. In Minot State’s 14 games, he played in 13 games and started 11. He had a .324 batting average with two homers, two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. He also had four stolen bases.
“Scotty brought me in to rake, to put it bluntly,” Behling said about the Beavers head coach Scott Eul. “He just wanted me to hit. My thing was I was going to sit out in the field, be an OK defender and just hit the cover off the baseball. I ended up being a pretty decent glove and overall an all-around player.”
Behling caught Minot State’s attention with all the success he had at Rock Valley, where he landed on the program’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.
“It’s something that I’m pretty proud of,” Behling said.
While at Rock Valley, Behling batted .371 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs his first season and .337 with two homers and 33 RBIs for an encore.
He earned first team all-Central Community College Conference honors both years and was all-region in year two.
“My coach (Chad Herren) told me that I was the runner-up Player of the Year in the conference,” Behling said of his first year. “The reason I didn’t win it was because we didn’t win conference.”
Behling had all that success in year one despite the fact he said he ballooned to about 240 pounds, which was 30 pounds heavier than when he arrived in Rockford.
“I just kind of looked at myself and thought, ‘Nobody wants a chubby third baseman.’ If you want to make it, you’ve got to do something about it,” he said. “I grinded and grinded, and by the end of my sophomore year at Rock Valley, I got to 200.”
His hard work showed when he was running the bases because after having only eight stolen bases his freshman season, that number skyrocketed to 26 as a sophomore. His 10 triples his sophomore season also led the nation.
Behling said he got recruited by around 12-14 schools once his time at Rock Valley was done, but chose Minot State because during his official visit he took with his parents, Eul was the only coach he’d ever seen bow his head down to pray before a meal.
“When he did that, my mom looked at me and said, ‘This is it, this is where you are going,’” Behling recalled.
When he got to campus last fall, Behling said he played well at third base during fall ball but that “I could’ve played better, I’m sure.”
Behling said he currently weighs in anywhere from 193-196 pounds with added muscle and strength. Behling said his coach told him a position change was needed.
“Scotty basically told me, ‘Your arm is too strong and you’re too fast to keep you in the infield, so we’re going to put you in the outfield,’” Behling said.
“When we had our meeting in the fall, (coach) pulled me in and said, ‘Drew, I can’t complain about you one bit. You’ve done everything I’ve asked and more, so you’re going to hit two, three, four and five in the lineup. Have a good one,’” Behling added. “It was short and sweet.”
Behling said because of the pandemic cutting this season so dramatically short, he’s been granted another year of eligibility, which gives him two more seasons to play college baseball.
He said he doesn’t know if he will play a fifth season. Right now, he’s simply focused on continuing to prove himself at Minot State, where he hopes he can have enough success to perhaps catch the eye of some major league scouts.
“If you want to achieve as bad as you want to breathe, that’s when you become successful,” Behling said. “Obviously, baseball has been my life since I was a young kid or before I can remember. I believe I can do it and I’ve been blessed with the outcome.
“I didn’t think I would be making this much of a name for myself. It’s been pretty cool.”
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Carter Kuslits, Drew Behling, Collin Witthun
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Reece Homan, Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Waupun pitchers
Drew Behling fielding
Drew Behling and Brenden Bille
Drew Behling sliding
Drew Behling
Drew Behling, Cade Krohn
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Daily Citizen's Boys Athlete of the Spring: Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling
Drew Behling 5
Drew Behling
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!