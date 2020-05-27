COLLEGE BASEBALL: Waupun grad Drew Behling's post-high school success has him climbing the ranks

There was nothing Behling could do about it. His only recourse was to get better on his own.

So he moved back home to Waupun, where he has his own weight set in his basement and has been doing cardio by running the back roads around his house. His father also bought him a power net and a tee to go along with some weighted balls so he could work on his hitting.

“It takes away a very important season for anyone wanting to play baseball beyond college; it takes away eyes looking at you,” Behling said. “You take a step back because you can’t be training. Not everyone has facilities in their back yard.

“It really puts a big dent in your college experience because when you play college baseball at the scholarship level, it becomes more than a game. It becomes a lifestyle. There are a lot of emotions when you can’t play. It becomes slightly — and I’m conscientious to say this — dangerous when you’re sitting at home doing nothing and all you can think about is wanting to play, and you just can’t.”

The reason Behling is foaming at the mouth wanting to get back on the diamond is because of how well he had been playing. In Minot State’s 14 games, he played in 13 games and started 11. He had a .324 batting average with two homers, two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. He also had four stolen bases.