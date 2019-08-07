Reedsburg’s Sunday League season came to an end with an 18-1 loss at Middleton.
Brandon Scheidler and Josh Hinson hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to help host Middleton defeat Reedsburg in a playoff opener. Scheidler went 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
The top-seeded ’29ers pulled away for good with a 10-run fifth inning that gave them the 18-1 lead and eventually ended the game by the mercy rule.
The eighth-seeded Pirates ended the Sunday League with an 8-8 record. Reedsburg will begin play in the Night League playoffs when it hosts Wiota Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Reedsburg.
MIDDLETON 18, REEDSBURG 1
Reedsburg 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
Middleton 106 1(10)0 X — 18 18 0
Pitchers — (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Mueller (L; 2.2-12-7-1-0), Huber (1.1-0-1-1-1), Gavin (0.1-0-0-2-0), Jones (1-0-0-1-1), Jones (0.2-5-6-1-0), Hellenbrand (W; 5-5-1-2-3), Farrell (1-1-0-1-0), Schmidt (1-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — R: Jones (2x3), Jones (2x2). M: Hellenbrand (2x3), Farrell (2x4), Scheidler (2x2), Zimmerman (2x4), Schafer (2x4), Simon (2x4), Ross (2x4), Roden (3x5). 2B — Scheidler, Zimmerman, Schafer, Roden2. HR — Scheidler, Hinson.
