The Baraboo Post 26 American Legion baseball team couldn’t make the key plays Thursday afternoon.
The result was a 7-1 loss to Onalaska in the first round of the AA regional tournament in Holmen.
“They’re a very experienced team, and a good hitting team,” Baraboo coach Tim Meyer said of Onalaska. “We’re just young... and we’re inexperienced. We didn’t make a ton of defensive errors, but we didn’t make the plays that could have prevented runs.”
Onalaska scored in all but one inning, starting with a three-run first that put the Bandits in an early hole.
Brendan Fitzpatrick pitched a scoreless second inning, but Onalaska responded by scoring a run in each of the final four innings.
Baraboo’s only run came in the seventh inning, as a Fitzpatrick single and a pair of Onalaska errors resulted in a run.
The Bandits finished with five hits on the day. They only put multiple hits together in the fifth inning, when Quinn Mueller and Fitzpatrick singled but were stranded after a strikeout and a popup ended the threat.
“I think we had kids on base every inning except the first,” Meyer said. “It’s not like we play terrible baseball. We just don’t make the play needed to prevent a run or get the hit needed to score.”
The Bandits will look to avoid elimination when they take on the La Crosse North Stars at 11 a.m. today. The championship of the four-day, double-elimination is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
