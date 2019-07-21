The Baraboo Post 26 American Legion baseball team's season came to an end at the regional level.
The Bandits suffered a 6-5 loss to the La Crosse North Stars Friday night, eliminating them from the double-elimination tournament in Holmen. Baraboo had opened the AA tournament with Thursday's 7-1 loss to Onalaska.
Baraboo never broke through for a big inning Friday, as La Crosse continually limited the damage to one run.
Payton Steiner scored the first run of the day, reaching on an error before Calvin Peterson drew a walk and Steiner eventually scored on an error.
Brady Quinn led off Baraboo's second inning with a single, coming around to score when Kyle Adams hit a sacrifice fly to center field.
But the Baraboo bats went silent in the middle of the game, as the North Stars built up a lead.
Steiner scored in each of the final two innings, including leading off the sixth with a single and scoring on Ethan Cummisford's sacrifice fly.
