The Baraboo Post 26 American Legion baseball team put all the pieces together Sunday night.
Pitchers Brendan Fitzpatrick and Zach Gaffney combined to throw a three-hitter, while the Bandits came up with key defensive plays and timely hits in a 4-1 win over Portage at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.
The win capped off the Baraboo Summer Classic, a rain-shortened tournament that saw the host Bandits go 2-1. Baraboo lost to Viroqua on Friday and lost Saturday's games due to rain before recording wins over Wisconsin Dells and Portage on Sunday.
Baraboo steadily pulled away from Portage. The teams were tied at 1 after an inning of play, as Andy Mittlesteadt drove in Portage's lone run of the night with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first.
Fitzpatrick stranded baserunners at second and third in the top of the third, inducing a groundout that was dug out of the dirt by first baseman Calvin Peterson.
The Bandits took the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Shortstop Payton Steiner drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Peterson reached on an infield single, with Steiner coming around to score on a throwing error. Quinn Mueller drew a walk and Keagan Marking was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Logan Hammermeister, who singled to right field to give the Bandits a 3-1 lead.
Portage's half of the fourth inning ended when Marking caught ball in center field and recorded a double play with a throw to Peterson at first base.
The Bandits tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth. Peterson hit a two-out double, then scored on Will Gunnel's single up the middle that gave Baraboo a 4-1 advantage.
Gaffney pitched the final three innings for Baraboo, as the Bandits allowed just three hits on the night.
Peterson and Clayton Teasdale represented Baraboo on the all-tournament team, while Mittlesteadt and Logan Carlson were Portage's representatives.
