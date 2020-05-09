You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam Post 146, Waupun Post 210 among area teams impacted by state association canceling season
0 comments
alert
BASEBALL

LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam Post 146, Waupun Post 210 among area teams impacted by state association canceling season

Adam Chase

Beaver Dam Post 146 right fielder Adam Chase makes a diving catch in right field to end the top of the 10th inning in a game against Waterford at the Wisconsin American Legion Class AA state tournament last July at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen Archives

With the Safer at Home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers set to expire on May 26, there remained hope among local baseball enthusiasts that the American Legion season would not be canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and instead go on as planned.

That hope was dashed Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the American Legion Department of Wisconsin, a recommendation was made by the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association (WALBA) Board of Directors during a video conference Wednesday that the season be canceled, and this morning the Department Executive Committee followed suit and made the final decision to do so.

It marks the first time since 1927 that the Department of Wisconsin will not crown American Legion Baseball champions.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 24 other states have canceled their American Legion Baseball program for 2020.

“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison stated in the release. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.”

Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin also contributed to the decision.

“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level,” Mathison added.

A total of 217 teams participated in Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country. Wisconsin trailed only Minnesota (366 teams), Nebraska (271 teams) and Pennsylvania (253 teams) in the number of registered teams last year.

The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for August 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been canceled.

State tournaments in 2020 were scheduled for Sheboygan (Class AAA), Fort Atkinson (Class AA), Viroqua (Class A), Plover (17-Under) and Lomira-Theresa (16-Under).

Evers first issued a Safer at Home order on March 25. It was set to expire on April 24 when he extended it on April 16 to go until May 26, which is the Tuesday following Memorial Day weekend.

“Well here is the news we hoped we wouldn’t see,” Waupun Post 210 posted on its Facebook page in sharing the press release.

“I think everybody in town was looking forward to having something like that going. Everyone was backing us,” Beaver Dam Post 146 baseball general manager Jeff Eberle added of his community’s desire for there to have been a season.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ESPN following 'The Last Dance' with more documentaries. Look for Sammy Sosa and 'Long Gone Summer' on June 14.
Baseball

ESPN following 'The Last Dance' with more documentaries. Look for Sammy Sosa and 'Long Gone Summer' on June 14.

  • Updated

CHICAGO - When "The Last Dance" with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls ends its ESPN run, get ready for Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. Lance Armstrong and Bruce Lee too. ESPN on Tuesday announced it will run "30 for 30" documentaries on four successive Sundays once the "The Last Dance" concludes its five-week, 10-episode run on May 17. Succeeding Jordan and company on May 24 and 31 will be ...

Mark Bradley: Is this the dawning of the age of the sports asterisk?
Baseball

Mark Bradley: Is this the dawning of the age of the sports asterisk?

The most infamous asterisk in sports history wasn't an asterisk. It was a sketchy statistical differentiation. As Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle - as of Sept. 10, 1961, Mantle had 53 homers to Maris' 56 - chased Babe Ruth's record, the spoilsport commissioner Ford Frick decreed that, to be deemed the single-season home run champ, a player would have to better Ruth's 60 in 154 games, which once ...

Baseball

Despite July 1 optimism, MLB remains far from structured plan to open season: report

  • Updated

NEW YORK - Former major league infielder Trevor Plouffe sparked somewhat of a storm on Monday after he posted a dubious tweet that began with five simple words. "Want some good baseball news??" Plouffe asked, rhetorically. The 33-year-old then mentioned July 1 as a potential opening day for Major League Baseball amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with all 30 clubs opening the year in their respective ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News