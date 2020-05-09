LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam Post 146, Waupun Post 210 among area teams impacted by state association canceling season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the Safer at Home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers set to expire on May 26, there remained hope among local baseball enthusiasts that the American Legion season would not be canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and instead go on as planned.

That hope was dashed Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the American Legion Department of Wisconsin, a recommendation was made by the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association (WALBA) Board of Directors during a video conference Wednesday that the season be canceled, and this morning the Department Executive Committee followed suit and made the final decision to do so.

It marks the first time since 1927 that the Department of Wisconsin will not crown American Legion Baseball champions.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 24 other states have canceled their American Legion Baseball program for 2020.

“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison stated in the release. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.”