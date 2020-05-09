LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam Post 146, Waupun Post 210 among area teams impacted by

With the Safer at Home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers set to expire on May 26, there remained hope among local baseball enthusiasts that the American Legion season would not be canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and instead go on as planned.
That hope was dashed this morning.
According to a press release from the American Legion Department of Wisconsin, a recommendation was made by the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association (WALBA) Board of Directors during a video conference Wednesday that the season be canceled, and this morning the Department Executive Committee followed suit and made the final decision to do so.
It marks the first time since 1927 that the Department of Wisconsin will not crown American Legion Baseball champions.
As of this morning, a total of 24 other states have canceled their American Legion Baseball program for 2020.
“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison stated in the release. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.”
Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin also contributed to the decision.
“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level," Mathison added.
A total of 217 teams participated in Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country. Wisconsin trailed only Minnesota (366 teams), Nebraska (271 teams) and Pennsylvania (253 teams) in the number of registered teams last year.
The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for August 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been canceled.
State tournaments in 2020 were scheduled for Sheboygan (Class AAA), Fort Atkinson (Class AA), Viroqua (Class A), Plover (17-Under) and Lomira-Theresa (16-Under).
Evers first issued a Safer at Home order on March 25. It was set to expire on April 24 when he extended it on April 16 to go until May 26, which is the Tuesday following Memorial Day weekend.
"Well here is the news we hoped we wouldn't see," Waupun Post 210 posted on its Facebook page in sharing the press release.
"I think everybody in town was looking forward to having something like that going. Everyone was backing us," Beaver Dam Post 146 baseball general manager Jeff Eberle added of his community's desire for there to have been a season.
