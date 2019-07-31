Last year, the New London Clippers saw their season end in an agonizing one-run loss in the state championship game. What a difference a year can make.
New London captured their first-ever Class AA legion baseball state title with a dramatic, walk-off 6-5 victory over Holmen in the state championship game Tuesday, July 30 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
During the 2018 state tournament in Baraboo, New London made a run all the way to the championship game, where they suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss at the hands of River Falls. With a chip on their shoulders from last year’s runner-up finish, the Clippers marched back to a second straight state tournament appearance and came to Mauston hell bent on avenging 2018’s close call.
New London kicked things off with a in a rematch of last year’s state championship game against River Falls Friday afternoon. River Falls handed New London a convincing 8-0 loss in the opening round. In the nightcap of Friday’s quadrupleheader of games, host Mauston fell 5-0 to Antigo.
New London and Mauston squared off Saturday afternoon fighting to remain alive in the double-elimination tournament. The Clippers rolled to a 7-1 win to eliminate host Mauston early in the weekend.
New London’s run continued to Sunday, where the Clippers eked out a 5-4 win over Waterford in another elimination game. On Monday, the Clippers scrounged out a 3-2 win over Holmen, who was 3-0 up to that point, in eight innings to keep themselves alive heading into the tournament’s final day.
In the first game of the day Tuesday, New London pulled away late on its way to an 8-1 win over River Falls, eliminating River Falls and gaining a measure of redemption for last year’s state championship loss. That win set up another matchup against Holmen in the state championship game later that afternoon.
Holmen stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the early going, but the Clippers chipped away to cut the deficit to 4-3. Holmen tacked on an insurance run to push its lead to 5-3 in the top of the seventh. New London came up to bat in the bottom half of the inning needing two runs to avoid a devastating state championship loss for a second straight year.
With men at first and second and two away, Briley Johnson stepped to the plate as New London’s last hope. In a pressure-packed situation, he delivered with a two-run triple to tie the score at 5-5 and put the championship-winning run 90 feet away.
Given a chance to win the state title then and there, Logan Locy did not let the opportunity go to pass. He roped a single into center to score Johnson and send the New London team and fans into a frenzied celebration.
“We never quit,” Locy said. “We have a motto that ‘we ain’t leaving the state tournament’. We didn’t leave and now we’re going to Waupun (for nationals). So we’re pretty excited.”
For New London head coach Jim Thorpe, the win was his 150th victory at the helm of the Clippers. Needless to say, it’s one he’ll never forget.
“It’s hard for me to say this now (after the game), but I had complete confidence that was going to happen,” Thorpe said of the seventh-inning rally. “This is just that type of team. We’ve been pushed with our backs against the wall so many times this year that I was not in any way out of that game.”
As far as the city of Mauston and the Woodside Sports Complex as a host for the state tournament, Thorpe only had good things to say.
“This place is beautiful. This field is great. It’s gorgeous,” Thorpe said. “We played on time. Everything went smooth. We had beautiful weather. We couldn’t complain. And why would I? We just won (a state title).”
Class AA state tournament scores
<&underline>Day 1 (Friday, July 26, 2019)</&underline>
Game 1: Waterford 6, Beaver Dam 5 (10 innings)
Game 2: River Falls 8, New London 0
Game 3: Holmen 7, Ashwaubenon 2
Game 4: Antigo 5, Mauston 0
<&underline>Day 2 (Saturday, July 27, 2019)</&underline>
Game 5: Ashwaubenon 4, Beaver Dam 3 (8 innings)
Game 6: New London 7, Mauston 1
Game 7: Holmen 8, Waterford 0
Game 8: River Falls 2, Antigo 0
<&underline>Day 3 (Sunday, July 28, 2019)</&underline>
Game 9: New London 5, Waterford 4
Game 10: Ashwaubenon 8, Antigo 6
Game 11: Holmen 4, River Falls 1
<&underline>Day 4 (Monday, July 29, 2019)</&underline>
Game 12: River Falls 11, Ashwaubenon 0
Game 13: New London 3, Holmen 2 (8 innings)
<&underline>Day 5 (Tuesday, July 30, 2019)</&underline>
Game 14: New London 8, River Falls 1
Game 15: New London 6, Holmen 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)