Momentum strong for there to be Little League baseball in Beaver Dam this summer

Batter up!
It’s looking as though Little League Baseball in Beaver Dam will soon be at the plate again, as the city has granted the organization permission to use its fields, and a still-active poll on if there’s enough interest for there to be a season has so far turned up promising results for most age groups.
The Beaver Dam Youth Baseball and Softball (BDYBS) board met on Thursday to discuss the status of the season and voted in favor of having city leagues as well as travel teams, so long as the number of kids participating warrants doing so. A survey gauging interest was then sent out to families of the kids who had previously registered, and board president Russ Corcoran said Monday that the initial feedback is encouraging.
Corcoran said he’s sending out a reminder for families who haven’t responded yet to do so, and on Thursday the board will begin calling families in order to make a final determination on which leagues will be viable for 2020.
As far as the travel teams, responses have been “very positive,” Corcoran said. Beaver Dam Youth Baseball and Softball sponsors travel baseball teams for kids age 8-14 and has two teams for 9 year olds.
Those teams usually play five to seven tournaments over the summer and the kids on them are also required to play city league baseball in order to keep the city league viable.
City league play requires enough kids for there to be a minimum of four teams at each age level, which are 7-8 year olds, 9-10 year olds, 11-12 year olds, 13 year olds and 14 year olds.
Things are still being fleshed out as far as which of those age groups will be able to move forward in 2020, but travel teams for all ages are looking likely, Corcoran said.
And in fact, because the city has given BDYBS permission to start using its fields immediately, the 13 year olds and 14 year olds could begin practice as early as Tuesday since they play in a league of local teams and league play will be starting in a couple of weeks.
“These kids haven’t practiced at all so we’ve got to get a little practice in before they start playing games,” Corcoran said.
City leagues that do move forward this summer will begin practice on June 15, with games beginning Monday, June 29. The season will last five weeks and consist of eight games plus playoffs, which would add up to two additional games. The season will end in late July.
Travel teams, with the exception of the 13 and 14 year olds because of league play, will also begin practice on June 15 and can start competing at tournaments around the state beginning on Friday, June 26. Travel teams may potentially compete at tournaments in August, pending board approval.
As far as the potential for there to be city softball leagues this summer, Corcoran said not enough feedback has been received as of yet in order to speculate.
Corcoran said BDYBS is requiring that participating families sign COVID-19 pandemic waivers due to the fact the organization’s insurance policy through Little League baseball doesn’t cover pandemic circumstances.
He also said if numbers aren’t strong enough for there to be a city league in a certain age group, the board is exploring the possibility for kids in the affected age group to still be able to practice.
“We’re hopeful that all the kids will have an opportunity to play,” he said.
Corcoran said the board gauged interest 2½ weeks ago the same way it’s doing now — via survey — but didn’t ask respondents to identify which age group their kid belonged to because at that time general interest, not the viability of a specific league, was the primary concern.
Results were 60-40 in favor of playing, which Corcoran said effectively tabled the discussion instead of ending it with a no-play verdict.
“If those numbers would have been reverse of what they were, we would have just canceled,” he said.
In a separate vote that took place following that survey but independent of the vote to approve city league and travel play, the board decided against having T-ball or coach pitch seasons.
“It just wasn’t feasible to manage those age levels with all the restrictions in place because of the pandemic,” Corcoran said.
Corcoran said results of the current survey are 75 percent in favor of playing as of Monday night, an increase from the 60 percent that he attributes to a few things.
For one thing, he said that perhaps some of the families with kids registered for T-ball or coach pitch voted no in the previous survey, and since they weren’t included in this survey as a result of the board’s vote to not have seasons for those ages, that could create a percentage bump in favor of playing.
But he also said a lot has changed in the last couple weeks as far as people’s attitudes toward the pandemic and staying home.
“Things seem, to some people, to have gotten better with COVID, and also other communities are playing,” he listed as other possible reasons for the increase in support of moving forward with a season. “And we got approval from the city.”
