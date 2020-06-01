Momentum strong for there to be Little League baseball in Beaver Dam this summer

As far as the potential for there to be city softball leagues this summer, Corcoran said not enough feedback has been received as of yet in order to speculate.

Corcoran said BDYBS is requiring that participating families sign COVID-19 pandemic waivers due to the fact the organization’s insurance policy through Little League baseball doesn’t cover pandemic circumstances.

He also said if numbers aren’t strong enough for there to be a city league in a certain age group, the board is exploring the possibility for kids in the affected age group to still be able to practice.

“We’re hopeful that all the kids will have an opportunity to play,” he said.

Corcoran said the board gauged interest 2½ weeks ago the same way it’s doing now — via survey — but didn’t ask respondents to identify which age group their kid belonged to because at that time general interest, not the viability of a specific league, was the primary concern.

Results were 60-40 in favor of playing, which Corcoran said effectively tabled the discussion instead of ending it with a no-play verdict.

“If those numbers would have been reverse of what they were, we would have just canceled,” he said.