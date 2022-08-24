Fallout continues for Brewers after dealing Josh Hader to Padres

It’s been a few weeks now since the Milwaukee Brewers dropped the big bomb on the baseball republic, trading star closer Josh Hader, and throughout Brewerland the fallout continues to settle.

At the time of the trade, Hader, the game’s premier closer, led the majors with 29 saves.

When news of this bombshell deal broke I made a point of asking Brewers fans what they thought about it as I made my daily rounds. Between then and now I’ve had an ear full, none of it positive and some of it unsuitable for print in a family newspaper.

On Aug. 1, Hader, a four time All-Star, was sent packing to the San Diego Padres for closer Taylor Rogers, pitcher Dinelson Lamet, pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz.

Since joining Milwaukee, Rogers, who was demoted from his closers role by the Padres, has struggled in the bullpen for the Brewers, although there have been signs of improvement. The often injured Lamet however, was designated for assignment by the Brewers before the ink had dried on the deal, and as for the two prospects, Gasser and Ruiz, both are currently in Class AA and probably won’t see the big league sun for some time to come.

So why on earth would a team fighting for a postseason berth trade the game’s top closer for so little in return?

Looking ahead to next season, Hader was reportedly set to make somewhere in the neighborhood of $15-17 million in salary arbitration, becoming a free agent at season’s end. That’s a tad more than a small-market club like Milwaukee would like to pay. So rather than lose him to free agency with nothing to show, Milwaukee opted to trade him.

Two weeks ago, I wrote that the Brewers had bobbled the ball by trading Hader. But in truth, they not only bobbled it, they might have also thrown it away.

If Milwaukee wanted to trade Hader for financial reasons, fine. Just don’t do it in the heat of a pennant race with two months to go! Ride his fastball to the postseason as in years past, driving all the way to the big show. Then if you must trade him, do it during the upcoming offseason for a player or two of equal value.

When you make a trade it’s supposed to improve your club. How does the Hader deal improve the Brewers?

When Milwaukee traded Hader they were in first place in the National League Central Division, three games up on the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then they have switched places, as of Monday, falling four and a half games back of the division leading Red Birds, and two games behind the Padres for the final spot in the NL Wild Card race.

Is this improvement?

So far from what I’ve seen, in picking up starting pitchers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery, it’s the Cardinals that have improved.