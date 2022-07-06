Former Waupun standout fulfills childhood dream of signing to play professional baseball

WAUPUN — If you asked Drew Behling what he wanted to do when he grew up, it was simple.

He’d unequivocally respond with “baseball player.”

“I’m 23 and that’s still the case,” Behling said Wednesday, a day after signing a contract to play for the Coomera Cubs, which plays professionally in Queensland, Australia and participates in the Greater Brisbane League.

“Words can’t really describe it if I’m being honest,” Behling said. “As a kid … it’s one of those things I’ve been working at my whole life. To finally get that pen to paper is a total dream come true.”

Behling, who is a former Minot State University outfielder, finished his senior season hitting .299 with an OPS of 1.033. He led the Beavers with 14 home runs and 17 doubles while ranking second with 46 RBIs and scoring 43 runs.

He broke the school record for total bases in a season with 119, beating the previous record of 111, set by Darrel Doll. He was a second-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honoree.

After the season, Behling signed himself up for professional opportunities with a website called Baseball Jobs Overseas.

“It sounds pretty sketchy, but actually a lot of people use it,” Behling said. “My coach told me he thinks this would be a smart thing to do and I signed up for it.”

Behling said he soon had two other offers in Australia, one in Austria and another in Germany. The reason he chose the Cubs, a club established in 2006 and has only been in the GBL for eight seasons, was due to manager Case Bunting “selling their program of what they had to offer versus the other teams.”

“I think that’s what got me right away,” Behling said. “I’m a family oriented, we care kind of guy instead of, ‘Yeah, you’re going to come out here and play some baseball.’ It was more like, ‘We’re building a great culture here and we’re very close. We’re always behind you guys.’ That’s the kind of baseball I want to be a part of.”

But there is a scary side for Behling: He’s moving away to another country.

“I haven’t been out of the country before and now my first career job is going to be in Australia," he said. "It’s No. 1, a huge leap of faith, and No. 2, it’s going to be a culture shock. It won’t really hit me until I really get there, I think."

Behling said the contract was year-to-year, but didn’t release how much it was worth. He said the club provided him a place to stay as well as a car and will help in traveling to Australia.

“I would like to say I’ve been clutch my whole life,” Behling said with a chuckle. “Every baseball player would like to say that, but I actually like that. Obviously, I don’t know what it would be like to have a contract (that’s guaranteed).

"I don’t know what it would feel like to be comfortable in that sense, but having that edge where you’ve got to play your heart out every single day, and get another opportunity and get another opportunity, show them what you can do every single day instead of getting paid a sum every year for four years. I’m more excited for that, but, sure, don’t get me wrong, it would be awesome to have a couple year contract offer. It makes it more of a child’s game instead of a business.”

However, there is a lot of excitement and nerves to go along with this opportunity. There’s the unknown factor that Behling is nervous about.

He doesn’t know where anything is over in Australia. There’s also a 14-hour time difference he will have to take into account when he wants to keep in contact with loved ones.

“I’m most excited for the opportunity to play the game,” Behling said. “I’ve always said I just need my shot. These guys are giving me that opportunity to showcase what I can do and I’m an optimist, so hopefully going forward that opens the door for me to play in the states and maybe play for the Milwaukee Milkmen in Wisconsin one day or the Timber Rattlers and the Brewers. Who knows what happens with that?

“The excitement is more than just going over there to play because it opens so many more doors, and allows me to broaden my horizons.”

Behling said he’ll get to start living out his dream, traveling to join the Cubs sometime in late September or at the latest Oct. 2 when he has report for the first game on Oct. 7.

“I’m doing this more than for myself, I’m doing it for the community and the kids in Waupun that think there’s no chance for them (to advance),” Behling said. “(I want to) show them that there is a way and if you work hard and dedicate yourself, you can do it.”