There is a shift in the game of baseball when the calendar flips to October and the MLB postseason starts.
When high stakes are added to a typically-relaxed sport, it changes everything about the game — how teams use pitchers, how batters approach plate appearances and how fans watch. Baseball goes from a regional sport that doesn’t require a fan's full attention to one where every pitch matters.
And that’s for a five- or seven-game series. The introduction of the one-game wild card round in 2012 has added even more urgency to the postseason.
The Milwaukee Brewers (89-73) will get their first taste of the win-or-go-home game when they visit the Washington Nationals (93-69) for tonight’s NL wild card game. The upstart Brewers have played their share of big games over the last three years, but it's still race for an organization that is making just its sixth postseason appearance since forming as the Seattle Pilots in 1969.
The Brewers will be on the road, which has been far from a death knell through the first seven years of the modern wild card setup. Away teams are 8-6 in wild card games, including 5-2 in the NL. There have been five shutouts in the 14 wild card games, a 35.7% clip that is far greater than the 10.9% of 2019 regular-season games that finished with one team being held scoreless.
It may be a small sample size, but all five shutouts in wild card games have been won by the visiting team. This could be a coincidence or mean that the visiting teams had better pitchers, but the pressure created in a one-game atmosphere could also play a factor.
Players are naturally going to feel more pressure in an elimination game, but when the home team falls into an early deficit it could cause them to press even more — which typically doesn't work in baseball. If the Brewers can put up a run early tonight, the pressure on the Nationals within their own stadium is only going to grow.
You have free articles remaining.
In the five shutout wins in wild card games, four of them has seen the visiting team score at least one run in the first four innings. The Nationals have been good early in games all season, as they are fourth in the league with 0.67 first-inning runs per game, while the Brewers are 14th at 0.62 runs. Washington is allowing 0.49 first-inning runs per game, compared to 0.49 for the Brewers.
Washington and Milwaukee are already going to be approaching the game from different angles. The Nationals will start a three-time Cy Young winner in Max Scherzer, who has a lengthy postseason resume to go along with his 2.92 ERA in 27 starts this season. Washington manager Dave Martinez has said that everyone else is available, which includes three-time All Star and long-time starter Stephen Strasburg (3.32 ERA, 18-6).
It's going to take a lot for the Brewers to get to the Nationals' bullpen, while Milwaukee is comfortable going to its relievers.
The Brewers are starting Brandon Woodruff, who has thrown just four major league innings since suffering a strained left oblique at the end of July. Since returning, Woodruff has tallied seven strikeouts and hasn’t allowed a hit since returning, pitching two innings each in wins over the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Woodruff, who had a 2.19 ERA in four playoff games last year, had an 11-3 record and 3.62 ERA in 22 starts during the 2019 regular season.
Woodruff isn't going to be asked to go pitch-for-pitch with Scherzer. With the exception of reliever Josh Hader, the Brewers don’t ask too much of any of their pitchers. Manager Craig Counsell looks for them to get through as many batters as they can before turning to a deep bullpen that has led to a 39-14 record over the last two Septembers, including an 18-2 stretch that clinched a playoff spot this year.
The Brewers have had many dry runs for tonight's game, especially in each of Woodruff's last two starts. Five pitchers threw between one and three innings in the 3-1 win over the Padres on Sept. 17, while six threw between 2/3 and 3 1/3 innings in the 4-3 win over the Pirates on Sept. 22. Former starter Gio Gonzalez was crucial out of the bullpen in each of those games, while second-half star Jordan Lyles is also on five days of rest and will be available against the Nationals.
If those options run into any trouble, Counsell can turn to Hader, Drew Pomeranz, Brent Suter, Junior Guerra or Freddy Peralta, who have all thrown multiple innings in crucial situations. It's a style Counsell has managed before, when the Brewers swept the Colorado Rockies before losing a seven-game series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. They're going to have to navigate tonight's one-game playoff in order to make a similar surprising run this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)