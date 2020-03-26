Before he was a doctor: Recalling Columbus native Bob Poser's time in Major League Baseball

Perhaps for just a few minutes this article will take your mind off the current world problems. We will get through this and baseball will be back.

Sports have always been a way for Americans to get away from the bad news of the day. In 1917, 100,000 soldiers lost their lives in World War I and on Sept. 4 a bomb went off in Chicago killing four and injuring dozens. The government had just announced it would start drafting baseball players. The citizens of America were depressed and worried.

On Sept. 5, 1918 the Chicago Cubs were playing the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series. The Star Spangled Banner was just a pretty song at the time but nothing more. Yet, during the seventh inning stretch, the U.S. Navy began playing the Star Spangled Banner.

Red Sox infielder Fred Thomas who was on furlough turned around and saluted the America flag. Other players turned and put their hands over their hearts and the crowd turned and started singing with all their hearts and as loud as they could. Tears were in many eyes when the song ended.

Sports are so very important to Americans and in fact all of humankind. Sports take your mind off, for just a few hours, the problems we are facing.