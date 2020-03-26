Before he was a doctor: Recalling Columbus native Bob Poser's time in Major League Baseball

Perhaps for just a few minutes this article will take your mind off the current world problems. We will get through this and baseball will be back.
Sports have always been a way for Americans to get away from the bad news of the day. In 1917, 100,000 soldiers lost their lives in World War I and on Sept. 4 a bomb went off in Chicago killing four and injuring dozens. The government had just announced it would start drafting baseball players. The citizens of America were depressed and worried.
On Sept. 5, 1918 the Chicago Cubs were playing the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series. The Star Spangled Banner was just a pretty song at the time but nothing more. Yet, during the seventh inning stretch, the U.S. Navy began playing the Star Spangled Banner.
Red Sox infielder Fred Thomas who was on furlough turned around and saluted the America flag. Other players turned and put their hands over their hearts and the crowd turned and started singing with all their hearts and as loud as they could. Tears were in many eyes when the song ended.
Sports are so very important to Americans and in fact all of humankind. Sports take your mind off, for just a few hours, the problems we are facing.
Bob Poser was a Columbus resident from long ago that played Major League Baseball. The wonderful thing about technology, is every Major League box score from modern baseball (1900 to the present) is available online if you look deep enough and with a little knowledge a person can recreate many things that happen in a game.
Poser hits the big leagues
John Falk “Bob” Poser was a Columbus native, born March 16, 1910. He played 26 games for the Minneapolis Millers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, both minor league clubs, in 1932 and was called up to “the show” to play for the Chicago White Sox.
Poser was a left handed batter and right handed pitcher, 6 feet tall and 173 pounds when he made his debut April 17, 1932.
On that day he pinch-hit for pitcher Milt Gaston and sadly struck out looking to Sarge Connally. The White Sox lost the game 6-1 thus ending his playing time in the majors for 1932. He did not play any more in 1932. Bob earned a salary of $3,000 that year which in today's money is about $49,822. Not bad for one at bat.
In 1933 he played 12 games for the Des Moines Demons hitting a robust .464 with four doubles in 28 at bats. The next year, 1934, for the same Class A affiliate in Des Moines, he had 190 at bats and hit .289 with 10 doubles and a triple.
In 1935 he was promoted to the major leagues playing for the American League St. Louis Browns. On Aug. 13, he made his 1935 debut in the top of the seventh as a “mop-up” pitcher as his team was losing 10-1 to the Philadelphia Athletics. Poser did pretty well his first two innings, getting out of trouble in the seventh when he got eight-time All-Star Bob Johnson to ground out with two runners on base. After a clean eighth inning the wheels fell off in the ninth.
With two on base and two out, Doc Cramer singled, Bob Johnson doubled and then Jimmie Fox, who led the league in home runs, doubled before Poser struck out Pinky Higgins. In three innings, Poser gave up six hits and four runs to a lineup that would contain a baseball Hall of Fame player and an eight time All-Star.
The Browns lost 14-1, but he would get another chance.
One week later he was going to start against the Boston Red Sox who were managed by future Hall of Famer Joe Cronin. In this game Bob was pitching against another future Hall of Famer, Lefty Grove.
Lefty pitched well as he always did. He was 16-8 that year.
Poser, our local hero, did not fare as well, giving up four runs in two innings and giving way to Fay Thomas in the third inning after giving up two singles and a double. The Browns lost 7-3.
However! Poser would not have to wait long. Since he only pitched two innings the very next day he was called upon to pitch again against the New York Yankees with Earl Combs and Lou Gehrig in the lineup.
Poser entered the game in the sixth inning with runners on second and third already losing 6-1 and gave up two more runs before getting Gehrig to fly out. The seventh inning was flawless but in the eighth inning Combs and Gehrig figured him out. It was not pretty. The Browns lost 14-1.
Six days later our hero Bob Poser would have his best and last outing in his Major League career. The one he would always remember.
It was the first game of a double-header against the Washington Senators. The manager of the Browns, Roger Hornsby, had pitcher Dick Hoffman starting but ol' Dicky only lasted one inning giving up three runs to the first seven batters. In comes Poser for the game of his career.
The Browns were winning 4-2 as Poser took the mound. In his six innings he gave up eight hits, walked three and gave up three runs. When he left the game the Browns were inning 10-6 and Poser was credited with the victory. His one and only “W.”
That was the last game Poser would play in professional ball. He made $1,650 that last year which is about $27,000 in today’s money.
In 1937 Poser earned his medical degree at UW-Madison and nine years later in 1946 he wrote a book called "Case Histories for American College of Surgeons.”
Poser passed away May 21, 2002 and has been playing pick-up games in the Hillside Cemetery ever since.
In 2005, Poser and Chris Resop became the third pair of Major League ballplayers in history to have reversed surnames.
The Poser Clinic was the second oldest clinic in Wisconsin founded in 1896.
