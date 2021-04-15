Brewers' in-house development leads to best pitching stretch in franchise history

The 2021 Brewers have given up 39 runs in their 7-5 start. The entire pitching staff carries a 2.92 ERA, with the starters giving up just 14 of Milwaukee’s 39 runs. During the record-setting eight-game stretch, the starters have allowed 21 hits and three earned runs in 46 innings while striking out 13 and holding opponents to a .136 average.

On an individual level, Corbin Burnes has allowed four hits, one run and a .067 batting average while striking out 30 and walking zero in 18.1 innings over three starts. According to Stathead, he’s the first pitcher in the last 120 seasons to have a streak of three straight games with six-plus innings pitched and two or fewer baserunners allowed.

Brandon Woodruff has a 2.12 ERA in three starts, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs while striking out 19 and walking three. Peralta is 2-0 in two starts while also making an appearance out of the bullpen to tally a 0.69 ERA, five hits, one earned run, nine walks and 24 strikeouts. Brett Anderson has started twice, notching a 4.50 ERA, five earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts. Houser is 1-1 with an 1.80 ERA and 10 hits allowed in two starts.

While some of the dominance comes from playing six of their first 12 games against the Chicago Cubs, who are hitting .163 on the year, the Brewers' pitchers are also passing the eye test.