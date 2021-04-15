Brewers' in-house development leads to best pitching stretch in franchise history

The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation is eight games into an unprecedented stretch of dominance.
Just two weeks into the 2021 season, the Brewers have set a franchise record with eight straight games with a starting pitcher going at least five innings while allowing one run or less. Their only losses during the 6-2 stretch were hung on the bullpen — in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-1 win April 8 and the Chicago Cubs’ 3-2 win April 13.
Finding live arms for the rotation has been a struggle in Milwaukee, as the Brewers have spent spent most of the century fighting to develop homegrown pitchers. Most of the velocity has come out of the bullpen, with relievers like Derrick Turnbow, John Axford, Josh Hader, Danny Kolb, Eric Gagne, Francisco Rodriguez and Trevor Hoffman highlighting the pitching staff over the years.
Therefore, outside of starters like Ben Sheets, Yovani Gallardo and Jimmy Nelson, Brewers fans spent years trying to appreciate the art of pitching to contact and picking around the strike zone. The 2010 pitching staff highlights that style, as Gallardo, Randy Wolf, Dave Bush, Chris Narveson, Manny Parra, Chris Capuano, Doug Davis, Jeff Suppan, Marco Estrada and Mark Rogers all started that year.
The 2010 Brewers gave up 75 runs in a 5-7 start that saw the opponent score at least four runs in each game (they went on to win their next three games 8-1, 8-0, 20-0 and finish the season with a 77-85 record).
The 2021 Brewers have given up 39 runs in their 7-5 start. The entire pitching staff carries a 2.92 ERA, with the starters giving up just 14 of Milwaukee’s 39 runs. During the record-setting eight-game stretch, the starters have allowed 21 hits and three earned runs in 46 innings while striking out 13 and holding opponents to a .136 average.
On an individual level, Corbin Burnes has allowed four hits, one run and a .067 batting average while striking out 30 and walking zero in 18.1 innings over three starts. According to Stathead, he’s the first pitcher in the last 120 seasons to have a streak of three straight games with six-plus innings pitched and two or fewer baserunners allowed.
Brandon Woodruff has a 2.12 ERA in three starts, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs while striking out 19 and walking three. Peralta is 2-0 in two starts while also making an appearance out of the bullpen to tally a 0.69 ERA, five hits, one earned run, nine walks and 24 strikeouts. Brett Anderson has started twice, notching a 4.50 ERA, five earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts. Houser is 1-1 with an 1.80 ERA and 10 hits allowed in two starts.
While some of the dominance comes from playing six of their first 12 games against the Chicago Cubs, who are hitting .163 on the year, the Brewers' pitchers are also passing the eye test.
Woodruff and Burnes are regulars on Pitching Ninja and other social media accounts, while Peralta also pops when he’s on the mound. The highlights come from the way the starters are attacking hitters, a luxury that's an option when pitchers have the type of stuff that the Brewers' trio boasts.
Burnes has showcased elite velocity and movement to tally a 48.4 strikeout percentage this spring, according to Statcast. His cutter is averaging 96.0 miles per hour, which is up from 93.1 mph last year and the fastest in the league thus far.
Burnes, who is throwing a 94.5 mph sinker, has overhauled the way he pitches since finishing a difficult 2019 with an 8.82 ERA in 32 appearances. He has all but eliminated the four-seam fastball — the sport's straightest pitch — since throwing it 52.5% of the time in 2019. He's still throwing the four-seamer 97.2 mph, but he's dropped his usage to 2.5% last year and 1.6% this year while he’s taken full control of his cutter. Burnes is now throwing his cutter 50% of the time, well up from throwing it 0.9% of the time in 2019 and 31.5% of the time in 2020.
Woodruff, the Brewers' opening-day starter the last two years, is 14th in the league with an average four-seam fastball of 96.8 mph. That's allowed Woodruff to keep throwing the four-seamer 32.4 percent of the team, a relatively high amount for a pitch that's decreasing in regularity as pitchers try to create more movement and miss bats.
While still his most common pitch, Woodruff has nearly cut his four-seam usage in half since throwing it 60.3% of the time in 2016. The sinker has filled the gap, rising from 8.6% when Woodruff started throwing it in 2018 to 31.2% this spring at 96.7 mph. It's working, as Woodruff hasn’t hit any barrels this season and has a 29.2 strikeout percentage.
Peralta is also proving tough to hit en route to a 47.1 strikeout percentage. He still relies on the four-seamer, throwing it 52.3% of the time at an average of 94.1 mph and getting 1.8 inches of vertical movement out of it. However, his usage data is also following the league trend. He threw four-seamers 77.7% of the time in 2018 and 73.5% last year, while he is greatly increasing his usage of his 80.4-mph slider this spring. In 2020, he threw 4.8% sliders and 21.6% curveballs, while he’s throwing 38.8% sliders and 2.5% curveballs in 2021.
Houser and Anderson are following a similar path. Houser is throwing his 93.5-mph sinker with 3.5 inches of vertical movement 48.1% percent of the time, and his 94-mph four-seamer 13.9%. In 2018, he was throwing 6.3% sinkers and 61.1% four-seamers.
Anderson is throwing 42.4% sinkers and 2.9% four-seamers. He has cut down on his 88.6-mph four-seamer since throwing it 33.2% of the time in 2016.
The Brewers gotten their staff to this point through in-house development, which has been a frequent critique of the franchise for much of the century. The Brewers drafted seven pitchers — Jake Odorizzi, Evan Frederickson, Eric Arnett, Kyle Heckathorn, Dylan Covey, Taylor Jungmann and Jed Bradley — in the first round of the MLB draft between 2008 and 2011. Jungmann was the only one to pitch a big-league game for the organization, appearing 30 times in a Brewers uniform before being released in 2018.
The poor first-round draft picks were glaring after the Brewers had hit in the years prior, getting cornerstone bats in Prince Fielder, Rickie Weeks and Ryan Braun. Yet, Sheets (10th overall, 1999) and Jeremy Jeffress (16th, 2006) are the Brewers' only first-round pitchers to make a significant mark in the majors in 20-plus years (Gallardo and Nelson were second-rounders in 2004 and 2010, respectively).
Now, after years of patching it together and acquiring veterans like Kyle Lohse, Jeff Suppan and Matt Garza, the Brewers have seemingly hit on their development process.
Anderson is the only one of the current starters who has appeared in a game with another MLB team. The 33-year-old pitched for five teams across 11 years before being signing with the Brewers prior to 2020.
Peralta and Houser also spent their early years in other organizations. Peralta, 24, signed with Seattle in 2013 as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, and was still in the minors when he was traded to the Brewers in December 2015. The 28-year-old Houser, Houston’s second-round pick in 2011, also joined the Brewers in 2015 as part of the Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers trade.
Burnes and Woodruff have never been anywhere else. The 26-year-old Burnes was drafted by the Brewers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, while the 28-year-old Woodruff was an 11th-round pick in 2014. The duo got to the top of the rotation because the Brewers stuck with them, tweaking their arsenal instead of moving on when they struggled.