Brewers, Twins illustrate baseball's decision-making process

However, the Brewers had already used up their bench players. Do you put a pitcher in to pinch run in that situation? Do you trust your position player to make the right reads? Counsell chose the later, and the ensuing circumstances prevented Milwaukee from taking the lead.

Fortunately for the Twins, Byron Buxton — one of the fastest players in the league — had hit into an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the 11th. That disappointment turned into a stroke of luck, as he started the bottom of the 12th on second base.

The Twins chose not to bunt, but Alex Avila’s groundout to first accomplished the same thing, putting the winning run at third with one out. Kepler was hit by a pitch to make it first and third.

Counsell acted, pulling the entire defense in several steps while moving Braun from right field to third base for a five-man infield that knew it would have to act quickly to throw out the speedy Buxton.

But the Brewers stopped just short of taking all the drastic steps to their disposal. They chose not to walk the bases loaded, which would have set up a force out at home. Instead, David Phelps pitched to Jorge Polanco, who hit a swinging bunt just to the right of Phelps.