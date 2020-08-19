Brewers, Twins illustrate baseball's decision-making process

Fans of the universal designated hitter were seemingly right about one thing: the anti-DH supporters made too big of a stink about how league-wide adoption would kill baseball strategy.
Tuesday night’s 12-inning game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins showed that the sport will always be full of decisions — and will hold you accountable for those decisions. The game moves at a pace that allows everyone to see what’s going on, decide what they would do in a certain situation and then nitpick after the pitch, at-bat or inning is over.
There were few decisions to be made early on in the Twins’ 4-3 home win Tuesday, as Minnesota pitcher Kenta Maeda had the Brewers guessing through eight innings. The right-hander tallied 12 strikeouts and allowed two walks while throwing 34 fastballs in his first 113 pitches. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had no choice but to send Maeda back out there to try to finish off the no-hitter. He lasted just two more pitches, with the Brewers’ Eric Sogard hitting a soft line drive to end the no-hit bid.
That’s where it got interesting. Baldelli cracked, immediately removing Maeda and giving Taylor Rodgers the chance for his sixth save of the season. Maeda had been cruising, but the top of Milwaukee’s order was set to come up for their fourth at-bats against him. Plus, former NL MVP Christian Yelich was one of two lefties set to step into the box.
Therefore, Baldelli went with the left-handed Rodgers. It didn’t work. Avisail Garcia immediately doubled, while Yelich walked and Keston Hiura singled to bring home Sogard and load the bases.
Baldelli stuck with Rodgers. It was Craig Counsell’s turn to make a move. The Milwaukee manager pinch hit the right-handed Jedd Gyorko for the switch-hitting Justin Smoak, who was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on the night. Counsell didn’t necessarily push the right button, but it worked out, as his fielder’s choice grounder turned into an out and an error that brought Garcia and Yelich home to tie the game at 3.
Baseball will do that. Whether you make the right statistical choice or not, human errors are made and variables continue to change throughout thousands of games each season.
Rogers worked his way out of the ninth, while Milwaukee’s Devin Williams tallied three strikeouts in the bottom half to force extra innings. That’s where a whole new strategy is being born in 2020.
With the new rule putting a runner on second base to start every inning after the ninth, managers and players are navigating a new set of data that hasn’t been tested across the sport’s 100-plus years. In some eras of the game, a runner on second base with no outs is an automatic bunt. The thought process had long been: push a run across by bunting the runner to third before hitting a sacrifice fly or grounder to the right side.
That’s no longer the consensus for the best hitters in the world. Counsell and Baldelli both chose to follow the new script Tuesday night, allowing their batters to go up their swinging — and swinging hard. They came up empty until Ryan Braun laced a single to left field to lead off the top of the 12th and advance Gyorko to third.
Third base coach Ed Sedar didn’t send Gyorko home, likely a wise choice with a slow runner and Eddie Rosario’s strong arm in left field. That has always been the consensus: don’t make the first out at home and give yourself as many chances as possible to manufacture a run.
Manny Pina popped out with the first of those chances, then Braun stole second to put runners at second and third with one out. Gyorko and Sedar weren’t done making calls, as Orlando Arcia laced a sinking line drive to right field that Gyorko clearly thought was going to drop. But Max Kepler made a diving catch, and was aware enough to get up quickly and fire it home to prevent Gyorko from tagging up. Gyorko didn’t even get that far, slowly retreating back to third after Kepler’s game-saving catch.
Some players on the Brewers would have likely tested Kepler’s arm, but the Brewers had limited options. The extra-inning rule requires the player that made the final out of the previous inning to start the next inning on second base — unless a pinch runner enters the game.
However, the Brewers had already used up their bench players. Do you put a pitcher in to pinch run in that situation? Do you trust your position player to make the right reads? Counsell chose the later, and the ensuing circumstances prevented Milwaukee from taking the lead.
Fortunately for the Twins, Byron Buxton — one of the fastest players in the league — had hit into an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the 11th. That disappointment turned into a stroke of luck, as he started the bottom of the 12th on second base.
The Twins chose not to bunt, but Alex Avila’s groundout to first accomplished the same thing, putting the winning run at third with one out. Kepler was hit by a pitch to make it first and third.
Counsell acted, pulling the entire defense in several steps while moving Braun from right field to third base for a five-man infield that knew it would have to act quickly to throw out the speedy Buxton.
But the Brewers stopped just short of taking all the drastic steps to their disposal. They chose not to walk the bases loaded, which would have set up a force out at home. Instead, David Phelps pitched to Jorge Polanco, who hit a swinging bunt just to the right of Phelps.
The Brewers had positioned their defense correctly, as second baseman Luis Urias scooped up the ball and threw it to Pina behind the plate. However, since they passed on the force out, Pina had no chance to tag Buxton, whose headfirst slide easily beat the tag to end the game.
The decisions... the statistics... the chess match... and the game might ultimately come down to an unknown variable like who made the final outs of the 11th inning. The Brewer was slow... the Twin was fast... and the game played out in a way that highlighted speed.
That’s baseball for you. You can study the statistics and situations as much as you want, but the fickleness of the sport can make it a toss up on any given day.
