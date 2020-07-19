FRITZ COLUMN: Baseball's local appeal likely isn't going anywhere

While baseball's history isn't going anywhere, there’s been an attempt to stamp out player personalities over the years. However, those are always going to exist in a kids game with a clubhouse atmosphere. The personalities only became more real when television came along and showed kids how to emulate their idols — whether perfecting Sammy Sosa’s trip around the bases, Craig Counsell’s batting stance, or Dontrelle Willis’ and Hideo Nomo’s windups.

Those quirks are everywhere. Kids can’t always relate to throwing 90 miles per hour, hitting home runs or playing in front of thousands of fans, but they can easily replicate a celebration or routine — and feel, even in the smallest way, like a big leaguer.

That’s been happening from decade to decade. The cyclical nature of baseball — that it’s taken its spot in American culture every summer since the 1880s — leads to the opinion that baseball is static. However, the change has never stopped.

Earlier versions of the sport were played with dead balls, higher mounds, limited visibility at night, no weight lifting, few relief pitchers and more than three strikes. Yet, we want to pretend Ty Cobb, Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Mike Trout played under the same set of rules.

No, the game has always changed and will continue to change. But no matter where the sport goes at the professional level, it rarely has an impact on the local ballpark. So, watch the upcoming season for what it is and let loose. Baseball’s always been at its best that way.