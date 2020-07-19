FRITZ COLUMN: Baseball's local appeal likely isn't going anywhere

It’s OK for baseball to look different — mostly because it’s going to take more than a few new professional rules to change the best parts of the sport on a local level.
So, while the upcoming 60-game MLB season is unique and hands will be wringing if the future of professional baseball includes universal designated hitters, an automated strike zone and advertisements on jerseys, those changes don’t mean that baseball will look different for the average kid or fan.
Baseball's inherently slow, but it’s outside, it’s loose and it's synonymous with the summer and the community. It grew up in local yards and parks, with regional teams playing each week or barnstorming into towns and bringing a carnival atmosphere with them. The carnival is primarily gone, but the country still has thousands of adult teams playing each week in the summer — not to mention little league, high school, legion, Babe Ruth, softball and minor league.
Community's build up around the ballpark. While most youth teams and local sports take a break for Memorial Day and Fourth of July, baseball often doubles down — continuing to play while turning the ballpark into a party.
Even so, the death of baseball has been a consistent national talking point as the player and owners duke it out while the MLB looks to reinvigorate its brand. But, even with the MLB's national relevance decreasing and college baseball being a niche sport, it’s hard to see a dying game at the local level.
Even the MLB still carries massive regional appeal, as the influx of local television channels and the relatively low ticket prices allow fans access to their teams. That accessibility is crucial to baseball. If the MLB dies, it won't be from a universal DH or automated umpires, it will be by abandoning the community feel — something that could be underway with the impending downsizing of the minor leagues.
The minor leagues, as well as independent and amateur baseball, are a perfect example of the sport’s uniqueness. There’s something special about sitting in the bleachers, eating hot dogs and watching players nobody’s heard of.
And those memories last. When people think back on playing baseball, it’s often about time spent hanging at the field, spitting seeds, taking batting practice, shagging fly balls, playing flip and pepper, chirping from the dugout and chattering from the field. All those things, along with legally being allowed to eat and use tobacco while on the field, differentiate baseball from the rest of the major sports.
Then there’s the history — and mythology — that permeates throughout baseball. Fans know of Babe Ruth and the old guard, but the grainy pictures and videos aren’t enough to tell the full story. That leaves plenty of room for tales of hungover ballplayers waking up just prior to game time, pitchers throwing an unbelievable amount of innings, and even batted balls going out of sight one day and landing in an outfielder’s glove the following night.
While baseball's history isn't going anywhere, there’s been an attempt to stamp out player personalities over the years. However, those are always going to exist in a kids game with a clubhouse atmosphere. The personalities only became more real when television came along and showed kids how to emulate their idols — whether perfecting Sammy Sosa’s trip around the bases, Craig Counsell’s batting stance, or Dontrelle Willis’ and Hideo Nomo’s windups.
Those quirks are everywhere. Kids can’t always relate to throwing 90 miles per hour, hitting home runs or playing in front of thousands of fans, but they can easily replicate a celebration or routine — and feel, even in the smallest way, like a big leaguer.
That’s been happening from decade to decade. The cyclical nature of baseball — that it’s taken its spot in American culture every summer since the 1880s — leads to the opinion that baseball is static. However, the change has never stopped.
Earlier versions of the sport were played with dead balls, higher mounds, limited visibility at night, no weight lifting, few relief pitchers and more than three strikes. Yet, we want to pretend Ty Cobb, Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Mike Trout played under the same set of rules.
No, the game has always changed and will continue to change. But no matter where the sport goes at the professional level, it rarely has an impact on the local ballpark. So, watch the upcoming season for what it is and let loose. Baseball’s always been at its best that way.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!