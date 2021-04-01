MLB: Brewers showcase speed in season-opening win over Twins

The rule, which was put into place to speed the game up, worked in Milwaukee's favor Thursday. Cain moved to third on a single by Omar Narvaez, then broke home on an infield bouncer off the bat of Orlando Arcia. Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco got to the chopper, but Cain slid past Mitch Garver's tag and the Brewers improved to 27-26 all-time on Opening Day.

Power hitting has dominated baseball in recent years, but the Brewers won Thursday despite having just one of their 11 hits go for extra bases. It just so happened to be the biggest hit of the night — Shaw’s two-run double that capped off the three-run ninth inning to erase the 5-2 deficit.

While the Brewers seemed to take a new tactic by focusing on athleticism this offseason, they've been building up a stable of arms for a while. That speed showed up on the American Family Field radar gun Thursday. Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers, hitting as high as 99 miles per hour in a short outing that should be common with the Brewers’ deep, hard-throwing bullpen.

The hammer of that bullpen looked every quicker than usual in the season opener. Left-handed Josh Hader sat between 98 and 100 mph while striking out the side in the top of the 10th inning.