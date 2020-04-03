Sports shutdown leading to renewed appreciation of old games

I’ve always wondered why we gave up on ESPN Classic.
There was a time where it was a channel up from the flagship station. Then, people grew disinterested, they lost some rights, ESPNews grew and Classic faded away.
But the COVID-19 quarantine is illustrating just how entertaining old games can be. I’ve spent the last few weeks playing Monopoly, Mario Kart, Wii Fit, Tony Hawk, Super Mario Bros., Rummikub, Battleship, Racko, cribbage and a lot of awful cell phone games, but the television still reigns. And the sports stations have done a pretty great job filling the time slots that were emptied when the coronavirus caused the world to shut down.
ESPN, CBS, MLB.TV, NBA TV, Big Ten Network and the remaining sports channels have called upon their vast archive of games to entertain a country starving for sports content. It’s working for me, and hopefully it encourages stations to continue showing classic games when the opportunity arises.
Sure, the desire to watch old games will fade once new games restart, but there will always be intrigue in watching the best games, teams and players history has to offer.
Watching some of these games illustrates just how quickly the sports world moves. I’ve been watching games from just five years ago, and guys like D.J. Newbill, Tyler Ullis, Isaac Copeland Jr., and Aaron and Andrew Harrison feel like they’ve already been out of the spotlight for so long. These guys are all in their mid-20s and playing professional basketball, but it takes a specific Google search to find out what they’re up to.
Our memories are so short. The sports calendar is curated so that there’s never any time to slow down and look back. We move from football season right into the second half of basketball season, the NCAA Tournament, MLB Opening Day, the Masters, the Kentucky Derby, the NBA and NHL playoffs, the second half of baseball season, and football again.
The current departure from this cycle, while far from ideal, could actually have some benefit. When the sports world returns, it will hopefully take some time before people start taking our constant entertainment for granted again.
In the meantime, lets continue to look back at things that we’d already moved past. Old games... documentaries... those Home Run Derbies that were one-on-one tournaments... all those events are still there. We treat them like the biggest events in the world, and then we move on immediately. Let’s start sticking around a bit.
These are some of the games that have drawn my attention the past few weeks:
Chicago vs. Portland, 1992 NBA FinalsYou always forget what watching Michael Jordan looks like until you go back and do it again. He knew exactly where he was, where his opponent was and how to gracefully navigate that space. He was near the peak of his powers in the 1992 NBA Finals, finishing with 39, 39, 26, 32, 46 and 33 points in the Bulls’ 4-2 series win.
Jordan’s dad, James Jordan, also gave an A-plus interview during the game I saw. When asked about his kid’s performance, he said that Michael was showing that he ate his Wheaties, drank his Gatorade and wore his Hanes underwear. Doesn’t get much more Jordan than that.
1993 NBA All-Star GameThe 1993 All-Star Game was loaded with talent, featuring a young Shaquille O’Neal starting for the Eastern Conference alongside Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Larry Johnson. The West countered with John Stockton, Clyde Drexler, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and Davidson Robinson.
They went at each other, with the West claiming a 135-132 win and Malone and Stockton sharing MVP honors. That level of effort returned to the All-Star Game this winter, reminding everyone it’s pretty special to have the best players in the world leaving it all out there.
The early- to mid-1990s is also the perfect era for me to watch. I caught the tail end of most of those players’ careers, but it’s fun to go back and see what guys were like at different stages.
Houston vs. New York, 1994 NBA Finals
This series was only 26 years ago but it felt like a lifetime with everything on the court anchored around centers Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon.
It’s fun to watch high-quality post play, but the 1994 Finals weren’t exactly aesthetically pleasing. Neither the Rockets nor Knicks reached the 100-point mark in any of the seven games, including the Rockets clinching the title with a 90-84 win.
The series was a perfect snapshot of the time. Big men didn’t control the 1990s, as Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six NBA titles without ever playing with a top-tier center. But the big guys took over when Jordan retired in 1993-94. Robinson, O’Neal, Olajuwon, Dominique Wilkins, Malone and Ewing led the league in scoring — making Wilkins the lone oddball in a group that included one power forward (Malone) and five true centers.
1994-95 UW men’s basketball
I attended many of Michael Finley’s college basketball games, but have no real memory of watching the University of Wisconsin athlete that went on to have the best NBA career. I spent a day trying to figure out what I missed.
I pulled up a 73-70 loss at No. 21 Indiana during Finley’s senior season of 1994-95. The announcers mentioned how Finley appeared to be pressing with the eyes of NBA scouts on him, but it was apparent why the scouts were there. The 6-foot-7 Finley stood out with athleticism, a strong mid-range game and aggressiveness. I watched the Indiana game, which included Bobby Knight staring down Neil Reed while he put his contact in, until the announcers mentioned Finley’s performance against Eastern Michigan earlier that season.
Somehow that game was online, via what appeared to be a fan holding a camcorder and frequently asking the people in front of him to sit down. It wasn’t the best viewing experience, but then Finley turned it on. The future NBA All-Star and champion scored 33 of his 42 points in the second half of a frantic game that included the Badgers — the Wisconsin Badgers — frequently pressing defensively in a road loss.
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Purdue, 2000 Elite Eight
The Badgers’ 2000 Final Four loss to Michigan State would be an extremely tough rewatch, but any other game from that run is a treat. The Elite Eight win over Purdue simultaneously felt old and new. The old came from coaches Gene Keady and Dick Bennett roaming the sideline while there was an advertisement for CBS SportsLine, and an emphasis on post touches and post defense.
Everything else looked about the same as it does today. Gus Johnson and Beth Mowins were on the call, and the Badgers lived with strong defense and 3-point shooting. Unlike today, when everyone on most high-level basketball teams can shoot the 3, each team had specific gunners in 2000. Wisconsin’s gunner, Jon Bryant, made five of the Badgers’ seven 3-pointers against Purdue on the way to being named the West Regional’s Most Outstanding Player.
One thing I didn’t fully remember was how athletic Andy Kowske was. He jumped off the screen, throwing down a number of dunks to finish with 14 points and eight rebounds. He also got a wonderful shoutout when — following a dunk — the announcers said he “loves to draw maps and look at maps” in his spare time.
While Kowske was not what I remembered, Purdue’s Brian Cardinal was exactly what I thought, and got the announcers to cite a Kelvin Sampson quote. Sampson, the Oklahoma coach at the time, said “the guy wears kneepads. When a guy where’s kneepads, you know what he has in mind.”
The 2014-15-era Badgers swallowed the 2000 team a bit, but it was fun to go back and watch where the Bo Ryan run started.
Illinois vs. Arizona, 2005 Elite Eight
I hated this game at the time, but it’s a special one. As a Wisconsin fan, I obviously didn’t like Illinois — and the trio of Deron Williams, Dee Brown and Luther Head.
Conversely, Arizona’s Mustafa Shakur, Salim Stoudamire, Hassan Adams and Channing Frye were a blast to watch, and they had Illinois buried, leading 77-68 with 1:27 remaining. All of a sudden, the Illini pulled off one of the biggest comebacks ever, with Williams hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game at 80 with 38.2 seconds to play.
It’s over at that point. Illinois won in overtime and, thankfully, went on to lose to Sean May’s North Carolina team in the championship. That’s another sticking point for me. The Badgers took that North Carolina team to the wire in the Elite Eight, suffering an 88-82 loss and leaving UW fans wishing Devin Harris hadn’t departed for the pros the year before.
Wisconsin vs. Kentucky, 2015 Final Four
The NCAA finally put this game online March 20, and I cued it up immediately.
It’s still fairly jarring to see Kentucky’s loaded team, which featured NBA All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, but the main takeaway from that game still shines through — there was nothing fluky about Wisconsin knocking off previously unbeaten Kentucky.
The Badgers were talented, experienced, motivated and just played so freely. That’s what stands out when rewatching any of the games from that season. For as rigid as most of Ryan’s teams were, this one was special enough to break the mold — and have a blast doing it.
Just the audacity of Sam Dekker to take a step-back, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final two minutes, then immediately draw a charge and put on a series of moves to get to the free-throw line... That might be the most free-flowing series in the history of Badgers basketball, and it came in one of the biggest moments in program history.
That team was special, and Wisconsin fans will continue to watch games from that run whether or not the sporting world is shut down.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado, 2018 NLDS
I’m without Fox Sports Wisconsin right now, which keeps me from watching classic Brewers and Bucks games. But the Brewers’ 2018 run to the NLCS was special, so I tuned into Game 1 of the Rockies series when MLB streamed it on what should have been Opening Day.
There are so many little things that happen in a playoff baseball game, that it’s hard to remember everything, even if the game was less than two years ago.
All the little things went the Brewers’ way after Jeremy Jeffress’ blown save in the top of the ninth. They got a force out at home and a Jeffress strikeout, then eventually won on Mike Moustakas’ walk-off single in the 10th.
The way they did it foreshadowed the run they were about to go on. When you’re winning games with a walk, wild pitch, intentional walk, fielder’s choice and a single, there’s some chemistry in the dugout.
National Stone Skipping Competition
I get fired up every time ESPN cues up ESPN 8: The Ocho. And then I watch it and remember it kind of stinks. This time around, that disappointment came while watching the National Stone Skipping Competition.
Maybe this was my mistake, but skipping stones has to be one of the most universal “games” in the world, and I wanted to see some people really skip those things. I mean, the world record is 88 skips and I figured you could do some damage with the perfectly manicured stones they bring to the national event on Mackinac Island in Michigan.
But man, what a snoozefest. Even with highly-suspect judging due to the lack of instant replay, most throws were below 10 skips until a throw of 20 won it. I understand the lake was wavy, but come on... Still, it was nice to watch an event that I didn’t know the ending to.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.
