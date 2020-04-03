Sports shutdown leading to renewed appreciation of old games

The Badgers were talented, experienced, motivated and just played so freely. That’s what stands out when rewatching any of the games from that season. For as rigid as most of Ryan’s teams were, this one was special enough to break the mold — and have a blast doing it.

Just the audacity of Sam Dekker to take a step-back, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final two minutes, then immediately draw a charge and put on a series of moves to get to the free-throw line... That might be the most free-flowing series in the history of Badgers basketball, and it came in one of the biggest moments in program history.

That team was special, and Wisconsin fans will continue to watch games from that run whether or not the sporting world is shut down.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado, 2018 NLDS

I’m without Fox Sports Wisconsin right now, which keeps me from watching classic Brewers and Bucks games. But the Brewers’ 2018 run to the NLCS was special, so I tuned into Game 1 of the Rockies series when MLB streamed it on what should have been Opening Day.

There are so many little things that happen in a playoff baseball game, that it’s hard to remember everything, even if the game was less than two years ago.