THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers' Davis hits 14th-inning home run to beat Pirates

April 20, 2019

Christian Yelich hit two home runs, Ryan Braun hit one, and a quartet of Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined for a shutout in a 5-0 home win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yelich went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, a walk and three runs scored, while Braun hit a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning. Chase Anderson earned the win, allowing one hit and two walks in five innigns of work. Alex Claudio pitched two scoreless relief innings, followed by an inning apiece for Junior Guerra and Matt Albers.

April 20, 2014

The Milwaukee Brewers recorded a 3-2 road win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 14-inning game that included a bench-clearing brawl and a Khris Davis go-ahead home run in the 14th inning. The Brewers’ first lead of the day came when Davis led off the 14th with a home run. Mark Reynolds and Braun each tied the game with solo home runs in the eighth and ninth inning, respectively. Zach Duke picked up the win on the mound, throwing a pair of scoreless innings before Francisco Rodriguez earned the save with a scoreless 14th. Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez started jawing with Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole after getting out of the batter’s box slowly during a third-inning triple, a disagreement that caused both dugouts to clear.

April 20, 1986