THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers' Davis hits 14th-inning home run to beat Pirates

April 20, 2019
Christian Yelich hit two home runs, Ryan Braun hit one, and a quartet of Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined for a shutout in a 5-0 home win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yelich went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, a walk and three runs scored, while Braun hit a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning. Chase Anderson earned the win, allowing one hit and two walks in five innigns of work. Alex Claudio pitched two scoreless relief innings, followed by an inning apiece for Junior Guerra and Matt Albers.
April 20, 2014
The Milwaukee Brewers recorded a 3-2 road win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 14-inning game that included a bench-clearing brawl and a Khris Davis go-ahead home run in the 14th inning. The Brewers’ first lead of the day came when Davis led off the 14th with a home run. Mark Reynolds and Braun each tied the game with solo home runs in the eighth and ninth inning, respectively. Zach Duke picked up the win on the mound, throwing a pair of scoreless innings before Francisco Rodriguez earned the save with a scoreless 14th. Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez started jawing with Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole after getting out of the batter’s box slowly during a third-inning triple, a disagreement that caused both dugouts to clear.
April 20, 1986
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan set a still-standing NBA playoff single-game record with 63 points in a 135-131 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics went on to win the title.
April 20, 1970
The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs after a 132-96 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the semifinals. New York’s Willis Reed led all scorers with 32 points, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) paced Milwaukee with 27 points. The Knicks went on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals.
April 20, 1916
The Chicago Cubs notched a 7-6 11-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds in their first game at Weeghman Park, which later became known as Wrigley Field. Weeghman Park, which was owned by Charles H. Weeghman, was built in 1914 for a team in the Federal League. The stadium’s name changed to Cubs Park when the Wrigley family purchased the franchise in 1920, then changed to Wrigley Field in 1926.
April 20, 1912
Fenway Park in Boston opened with the Boston Red Sox claiming a 7-6 win over the New York Highlanders in 11 innings. Mayor John F. Fitzgerald threw out the first pitch at Fenway, which remains the home of the Red Sox.
