There will be no more major trophies handed out this decade.
Wisconsin took its final shot at a crown Saturday night, when the Badgers suffered a 34-21 loss to heavily-favored Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. But the Badgers were in the mix, which is where the major Wisconsin teams have resided in recent years.
While it's still a shock to see the Milwaukee Brewers or Bucks playing in the final month of the season, it’s no longer out of the ordinary for Wisconsin teams to be perennial contenders. It could be argued that the ridiculous run that Boston teams are on makes Massachusetts the only state that’s been more consistently relevant than Wisconsin in the sporting world since 2010.
The state has seen unprecedented success over the past decade, as the Brewers and Green Bay Packers have set team records for number of playoff appearances in a decade, the Bucks made their most playoff appearances since the 1980s, and all three professional teams have had at least one league MVP.
Furthermore, the University of Wisconsin, the state’s flagship university, has continued its rise that started in the 1990s. In the 2010s, the men’s basketball team doubled its Final Four total while setting a program record for Sweet 16 appearances; the football team went to a program-best three Rose Bowls, the women’s hockey team won a pair of national titles and went to eight Frozen Fours; the men’s hockey team reached one Frozen Four; the men’s cross country team won an NCAA title; and the women’s volleyball team reached four regional finals, including one runner-up finish.
Sure, the 2011 Super Bowl-winning Packers are the only high-profile team that came home with a trophy, and many of the others weren’t serious title threats during their postseason runs, but every team has had its time in the sun over the past 10 years.
Green Bay Packers
It can be hard to remember how good the Packers have been because of how much the state frets over everything they do. But they were very productive for much of the 2010s, with the exception of a 7-9 record in 2017-18 and a 6-9-1 record in 2018-19, which led to the firing of Mike McCarthy and hiring of Matt LaFleur. Green Bay’s eight playoff appearances this decade are second only to New England’s 10 – and if you’re going to compare yourself to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, you’re going to lose. The Packers went 89-53-2 during the regular season from 2010-2018, winning the NFC North five times while taking second twice and third twice. The Packers are adding onto those regular-season numbers this fall, as LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers and a revamped defense have them at 8-1 more than halfway through the season.
The dynamic offense entered the decade looking like a potential dynasty, with Rodgers playing alongside Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Jermichael Finley, Randall Cobb and James Jones. They put up huge numbers, including averaging 35.0 points per game in 2011 — a year in which teams were averaging 22.2 points per game — thanks to Rodgers’ 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns, but couldn’t always outscore the opponents in the biggest games.
Despite a shaky defense, the group was good enough to win the Super Bowl and make two more conference championships in their eight playoff appearances. In comparison, the 2000s Packers went to the playoffs five times and appeared in one conference championship. The Packers of the 2010s even went to the playoffs more than they did when they won five championships in the 1960s, albeit the playoffs were much smaller and hard to reach then.
Milwaukee Bucks
The NBA lets 16 of the league’s 30 teams into the playoffs, but it’s still remarkable the Bucks were one of those 16 teams six times in a decade that was largely forgettable until the last several years. The Bucks were stuck in purgatory much of the decade, not being good enough to be a true threat or bad enough to get a high draft pick. Then they hit gold with the 15th pick of the 2013 draft, selecting future MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in what was the first move in turning the Bucks into the championship contender they are as the decade comes to a close.
Still, the Bucks went 15-67 in 2013-14 and it took time for Antetokounmpo to get going. Questions about moving the organization to another city began to fade when Wes Edens and Marc Lasry bought the team in 2014. Things progressed from there, as Antetokounmpo developed into a juggernaut, the Bucks became a relatively viable free-agent destination, the Fiserv Forum replaced the Bradley Center, and the 2018-19 Bucks won their first playoff series since 2001. The Bucks cruised to a 60-22 regular season in 2018-19, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and beating Detroit and Boston before being eliminated by Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals. Toronto went on to upset Golden State in the NBA Finals.
Milwaukee has three straight winning seasons for the first time since 1998-2001, a run that included going 28-22 during the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. The Bucks also went 41-41 in 2014-15, giving them just one losing season in the last five years.
All this success despite striking out with their first big free agent signing — Greg Monroe — as well as underperforming draft picks like Yi Jianlian, Joe Alexander, Larry Sanders, Jimmer Fredette, John Henson and Jabari Parker. The NBA revolves around stars and the Bucks got their star in Antetokounmpo. Whether or not the Bucks remain relevant next decade depends on what they do this season — and what that means for Antetokounmpo, who can be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers only went to the postseason three times in the 2010s, but that’s massive for an organization that doubled their number of all-time playoff appearances. Back-to-back postseason trips in 2018 and 2019 joined 1981, 1982, 2008 and 2011 as the only appearances since the organization was formed as the Seattle Pilots in 1969. The 2010s Brewers made two trips to the NLCS, a 2011 run that ended in Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals and a 2018 run that ended in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2019 postseason ended with a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals — the eventual champions.
Milwaukee had a winning record in seven of the 10 seasons this decade, including the last four. The Brewers had just two winning seasons in the 2000s and two in the 1990s since accomplishing the feat six times in the 1980s.
The Brewers have been a consistently well-run organization under owner Mark Attanasio, general manager David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell. On the field, Ryan Braun took home the 2011 NL MVP, while Christian Yelich claimed the 2018 award and came several votes — and an injury — short of doing it again in 2019.
The MVPs spearheaded separate groups, with Braun leading a 2011 team that included Prince Fielder, J.J. Hardy, Rickie Weeks, Zach Grienke, Yovani Gallardo, Corey Hart and Nyjer Morgan. The 35-year-old Braun has shifted out of the spotlight during the recent run, but still played a key role in the Yelich-led group of 2018-19 that also included Lorenzo Cain, Eric Thames, Mike Moustakas, Travis Shaw, Josh Hader and Jesus Aguilar.
University of Wisconsin football
Wisconsin, Alabama, Boise State, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon are the only teams in the country to win at least 100 games during the 2010s.
The Badgers didn't necessarily play for a championship in the decade, as they haven’t qualified for the four-team College Football Playoff since it started in 2014-15, but they have been relevant throughout. Wisconsin started the decade with three straight trips to the Rose Bowl, which was essentially its Super Bowl at the time. While it will be played in the 2020s, Wisconsin's Jan. 1 game against Oregon will be its 10th trip to the Rose Bowl — three in the first 90-plus years of the program and seven in the past 25 years.
It's embarrassing for most Power 5 conference teams to miss a bowl game at this point, but the Badgers did their job this decade, going a perfect 10-for-10 in bowl appearances (counting a 20-14 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Champs Sports Bowl on Dec. 29, 2009). Wisconsin, which is 6-4 in its last 10 bowl games, hasn’t missed bowl season since they went 5-7 in 2001.
The Badgers struggled in bowls at the start of the decade, losing the 2011 Rose Bowl 21-19 to TCU, the 2012 Rose Bowl 45-38 to Oregon, the 2013 Rose Bowl 20-14 to Stanford, and the 2014 Capital One Bowl 34-24 to South Carolina. However, they have won five straight since then, a 34-31 overtime win over Auburn in the 2015 Capital One Bowl, a 23-21 win over USC in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, a 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the 2017 Cotton Bowl, a 34-24 win over Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl, and a 35-3 win over Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl. Sure, it’s a different Miami team, but beating Miami in three bowl games in 10 seasons is quite the turnaround for a program that Miami used to schedule as a non-conference cupcake.
Wisconsin has won three Big Ten championships this decade, tying Michigan State in 2010 before winning the first two conference championship games in 2011 and 2012. The Badgers have appeared in five of the first eight Big Ten Championships, and are in control of their own path back there this December. The 2010s will be the first decade they haven’t had a losing season since they had a winning record each year from 1892-1909.
The Badgers have had many big-time players pass through Madison, including J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon, Jonathan Taylor and 11 offensive lineman drafted to the NFL.
Wisconsin enjoyed consistent success despite head coach Brett Bielema departing the program for Arkansas after the 2012 regular season, leaving former coach and current athletic director Barry Alvarez to coach the Rose Bowl. Gary Andersen was hired to take over the program, but never seemed to fit, leaving the Badgers for the Oregon State job after two years — once again, making Alvarez return to the sideline for the 2014 Outback Bowl. After two head coaches and a number of assistants departed amid reports of noncompetitive pay, former quarterback and offensive coordinator Paul Chryst, a Madison native, returned home in 2015 to take over the job and settle the program back down.
University of Wisconsin men’s basketball
Badgers basketball reached heights that were never expected from a program that seemed to be good but never great. That all changed in the middle of the decade, when Frank Kaminsky burst on the scene to lead a team that was determined to change the way the country saw UW basketball.
They did so, temporarily — going to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015, including nearly knocking off Duke in the 2015 national championship. The Badgers went to nine NCAA tournaments this decade, only missing out when their run of 19 straight appearances ended in 2018. The Badgers also set a program record with six trips to the Sweet 16 this decade.
Unfortunately, the program didn't exactly change in the long term. Long-time head coach Bo Ryan retired several games into the 2015-16 season, leaving Greg Gard take over. Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig carried the Badgers to back-to-back Sweet 16s in 2016 and 2017, but the momentum built up in the middle of the decade slowly faded. The Final Four recruiting bump never came and the Badgers have struggled to develop talent during the latter third of the decade, with the exception of four-year standout Ethan Happ. They went 15-18 in a difficult 2017-18 before bouncing back to go 23-11 in 2018-19.
The Badgers had three consensus All-Americans during the 2010s — Jordan Taylor, Kaminsky and Happ. Kaminsky also took home the Naismith Award and Associated Press Player of the Year as the best player in the country in 2015. Jon Leuer (2011), Sam Dekker (2015) and Kaminsky (2015) were all selected in the NBA draft, while Hayes and Duje Dukan earned limited NBA minutes.
Looking forward
It’s been a fun road, but the more successful you are the less fun it can be. Crushing losses ended many of these runs, including the 2015 NFC title game against the Seahawks; NCAA Tournament games against Kentucky, Duke, Florida and Notre Dame; Rose Bowl games against TCU, Oregon and Stanford; the Bucks’ series against the Raptors; and the Brewers’ series against the Cardinals, Dodgers and Nationals.
We entered the decade entitled about the Packers. Now, we’re starting to get there (on various levels) with all five major teams. Even the people that remember the dark days of the 1970s and 1980s have slowed down with the “enjoy the wins, it never used to be this way” stuff. They’re in the same place as the younger generation now, having had at least one team contend for a championship nearly every year for 25 years.
Recent years have showed that the sports cycle is much more fun when you have someone to cheer for each season. Wisconsin teams are established enough that that should continue into the early 2020s.
