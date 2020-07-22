RASTALL COLUMN: What the shortened MLB season might mean for the Milwaukee Brewers

If the Brewers, Reds, Cubs and Cardinals all evenly beat up on each other, their hopes of nabbing a Wild Card bid if they don’t win the division will be dealt a blow. That possibility would be there in a normal 162-game season — where 76 games come against divisional opponents — but the threat of divisional cannibalization is even more pronounced in 2020 with two-thirds of every team’s games coming against their division rivals.

Unless they win the division, the scheduling layout doesn’t figure to be a boon for the Brewers this season. But one could argue the other 2020 changes (some made before and others because of the pandemic) could be beneficial to them, due in large part to Craig Counsell being their manager.

For the first two weeks of the season, teams are allowed to carry 30 players on their rosters. For the two weeks following that, it gets reduced to 28 players and then afterwards its 26 players for the rest of the regular season.

Expanded rosters are where Counsell has done some his best work as a manager. Prior to this year, the standard MLB roster size of 25 would expand to 40 for September, which meant more bullpen arms and bench players to play around with. Since 2017, the Brewers are an MLB-best 56-26 (.683) in the month of September.