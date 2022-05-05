 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Wisconsin club baseball team will play in Div. II regional tourney this weekend in Waupun

Jordan VonBehren

Waunakee's Taiten Manriquez (7) slides back into first base safe as DeForest's Jordan VonBehren (12) attempts to tag him out in the fifth inning of a WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional final at Middleton High School on June 5, 2018.

 AMBER ARNOLD, Wisconsin State Journal Archives

On, Wisconsin.

To Waupun, that is.

While the University of Wisconsin does not have a varsity baseball program, there is a club team — two of them, actually.

And the Division II team will compete in the National Club Baseball Association Great Plains Regional this weekend at Gus Thompson Field.

The Badgers open the four-team double-elimination tournament Friday at 3 p.m. against St. Thomas (Minn.).

Also competing are the University of North Dakota and Washington University of St. Louis. The tournament includes the conference champions from the East, Central and West Conferences — the three leagues include a total of 18 teams — as well as an at-large berth.

Players on the UW Div. II roster from the greater Madison area include junior pitcher/first baseman Andrew Newton from Madison Edgewood and senior pitcher/outfielder Jordan VanBehren from DeForest.

The champion will advance to play in the NCBA Div. II World Series among a field of the seven other regional champions from May 20-24 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

