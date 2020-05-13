Waupun graduate climbing umpiring ranks, sights set on the big leagues

A lot of kids who grow up playing Little League baseball eventually take part time jobs umpiring Little League games once they move up the ranks.
Jose Matamoros was one of those kids — but for Matamoros, that rite of passage turned into a passion.
And, he hopes, a career in the major leagues.
The 2009 Waupun High School graduate enjoyed umpiring so much as a teenager and in his early 20s that after getting his degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the spring of 2013, he changed course.
He went from behind a desk to behind the dish. From a computer screen to calling balls and strikes. From the office to the outfield grass.
And after completing umpire training in the winter of 2014, he’s been climbing the ladder ever since.
He spent last summer as a Double A crew chief in the Texas League, and he was all packed and ready to go assume the same role to begin this season before the COVID-19 pandemic suffocated normal life back in mid-March, putting his goal of making it to Triple A this summer on hold for the time being.
Glass half full
Matamoros is trying to make the most of the situation.
“It’s May and I’m not working. It sucks, it’s very unfortunate. I don’t know when or if I’m going to go back to work this year for baseball. But it also is nice to be here this time of year,” he said via phone from Merrill, where he’s been quarantining with his girlfriend at her parents’ new house on a 25 acre plot of land in the country. “I really enjoy it. It’s nice to be around friends and family still and to be able to do some of the outdoor activities that I haven’t been able to do because of my job — fishing, getting on the four-wheeler, getting on the boat, going for a bike ride. Some of the things that I’ve really lost out on but I’m able to do right now.
“As much as I love my job, I miss friends and family and I do miss my home — and I absolutely love Wisconsin and I love being here in the spring and summer because it’s so beautiful and the weather’s perfect.”
As for how he’s staying engaged with baseball and his job as an umpire, Matamoros, who is the Beaver Dam boys hockey coach in the winter and also a substitute teacher in the area, pointed out a few things he’s doing.
“You’re going to laugh at this, a lot of people probably will, but all my umpire buddies will understand, but there’s times where I’ll be in the bathroom and I’ll stand in front of the mirror and I’ll make an out call — I’ll just do the mechanics, I’ll give an out, I’ll give a safe, I’ll call a strike, just to see how it looks and make sure it’s crisp,” he said.
Physically, he’s running and doing some light weight lifting to stay in shape.
And he’s also doing his best to remain sharp as far as the game itself goes, “staying in the rule book,” he said, and using his subscription to Minor Leauge Baseball (MiLB) TV as a resource.
“I’ll watch a full game and play it out in my head,” he said. “Runners are here or there’s no runners on, the ball is hit, what do I do? What do I do if I’m the plate umpire? What do I do if I’m the third base umpire? What do I do if I’m the first base umpire? I just play those scenarios out in my head so I’m getting those mental and visual reps even though I’m not physically on the field.”
Getting started
The chronology of events that led Matamoros to being a Major League Baseball umpire prospect isn’t necessarily as one might imagine. There’s no draft. He wasn’t scouted. Bud Selig didn’t call him up one day and tell him he has what it takes to make it to The Show.
Matamoros had to pay his own way to getting noticed. And he’s had to put in a lot of elbow grease in order to make his investment in himself pay dividends.
He caught the itch for umpiring when he was 13 and Waupun Little League president Kent Vande Kolk asked him if he’d like to umpire some Little League games.
“Jose was really passionate about baseball. He loved the game,” Vande Kolk said.
From there, Matamoros moved up the ranks over the years — “He got really good at it fast,” Vande Kolk said — and when he was 19 and in his first year of college in April, 2010, Waupun Little League paid for him to go to Indianapolis for a week-long umpire school program.
Joining him on the trip was Jason Kelley, a Madison area Little League umpire — he worked the Little League World Series in 2016 — who had attended a Waupun Little League board meeting in search of prospective umpires for his district, which includes Waupun.
“We got in his truck and we embarked our way down to Indianapolis,” Matamoros said. “He and I hit it off right away.”
It was a seminal week for Matamoros, as it turns out.
“I knew when I went to college that I wanted to try to be a pro umpire but I didn’t know the exact path of how it all worked,” he said. “I can’t remember when I made that decision of, ‘OK, I’m going to school for accounting and finance but I also want to be a pro umpire. I don’t know if it was high school or college when I made that decision — but I know in college it started to become a reality that, ‘Hey, when I graduate, I want to go to pro umpire school and I want to become a professional.
“I remember a few times texting Jason during college and being like, ‘Dude, can I just go to umpire school right now and put college on hold?’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no — you need to get your degree.’ Because the chances of becoming a pro umpire are so slim, and then not only becoming a pro on a minor league staff but then becoming a major league umpire, it’s even harder than making it as a player. So having that degree — Jason was really like, ‘You’ve got to get your degree, you’ve got to get your degree.’”
Matamoros did, indeed, follow through with his post-college plan, enrolling in the Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy in Vero Beach, Florida, at Historic Dodgertown, the Dodgers’ spring training facility from 1953-2008 before they moved west to the Cactus League in Arizona.
The cost for room, board, course materials and tuition at the annual month-long academy next year is $4,150, approximately the same as it was when Matamoros attended in January, 2014.
He was officially chasing his dream.
Getting the call
The training academy is open to anyone interested, so the course wasn’t filled with only individuals pursuing professional careers. Some people go simply to get better for their part time gigs, others go just for the experience.
Whatever one’s intention, though, it’s a strenuous month.
“I’d kind of compare it to the boot camp of umpiring. Class starts at 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. really means you better be there at 7:50 or 7:55, at the latest, and sitting down and ready to go. And you have four hours of class, and class is literally going through the whole rule book, the whole umpire manual, which goes through every scenario, every single situation that could ever possibly come up in a baseball game — even from like, (what to do) if a batted ball hits a bird in flight and if it lands fair or if it lands foul. The simplest of things to the most complicated of situations, you’re going through for four hours a day. And then almost every single day you’re taking a test from what you learned the day before. Then they also go over mechanics, too, and when I say mechanics, I’m talking about how you move on the field, where you should go in certain situations; if there’s runners on first and second, this is where you start; the ball’s hit here, this is where you go. And then you go on the field and you apply what you learned in the classroom. And then you’re on the field for five hours a day.
“It was pretty intense. There were guys who had never stepped foot on a baseball field before they got there and by the time they leave they literally know everything about the game of baseball, at least from the umpiring side of it.”
About 90 to 100 people attended, Matamoros said, and at the end, a select number of individuals — twenty-six, according to Matamoros — were picked to move on to an advanced course. He was one of them, so he drove his car back to Waupun — staying at a Holiday Inn outside Atlanta along the way so that he could watch Super Bowl XLVIII, won by the Seattle Seahawks 43-8 over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos — and then booked a flight back to Vero Beach for mid-February.
“When I got to the advanced course, it actually sucked — I had the flu and I was so sick. So the first few days were very rough,” Matamoros said.
The advanced course is a week long, and at the end, individuals are chosen either to be a Minor League Baseball umpire, to be a reserve and umpire in the Coastal Plains League — a wood bat summer league for college players the same as the Northwoods League that has the Madison Mallards and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in it — or to be on call.
Matamoros was picked to be a reserve. But he wasn’t in the Coastal Plains League — which has teams in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia — for long.
“I ended up working the All-Star Game there, and then as the playoffs approached come August, I was assigned to work the championship series,” he said. “But during the first week of the playoffs, I got a phone call saying that I was promoted to the Arizona Rookie Ball League and I was going to become a minor league umpire.
“So I flew home on a Saturday morning after the first round of the playoffs in the CPL, flew home from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Milwaukee, which is quite the story in itself, and then I was home for not even 12 hours and then I flew from Milwaukee Sunday morning to Phoenix, Arizona, got picked up by another umpire and then I worked the plate that night in the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals (spring training) stadium out in Surprise, Arizona.”
Matamoros finished out 2014 by working 18 games in the Arizona League. Then in 2015 he was promoted to the New York-Penn League, a short season Single A league that starts after MLB’s Amateur Draft in early June and goes until early September, before moving on in 2016 to the Single A Midwest League, which includes the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton as well as the Beloit Snappers, and working the All-Star game and championship series in that league.
In 2017 he was promoted to the Advanced Single A Florida State League and in 2018 he got the call up to the Double A Texas League. He became crew chief with about 40 or 50 games remaining last season and worked the championship series, the latest rung on his climb up the career umpiring ladder.
Life in the minors
Matamoros has made some memories in his relatively brief professional umpiring career, one of which was getting the chance to work a Timber Rattlers game in front of friends and family.
“That was the first time my family ever saw me umpire professionally,” he said.
The Timber Rattlers are a Brewers affiliate and Matamoros recalls striking out prospect Jake Gatewood, an infielder who was Milwaukee’s first round pick with the 41st overall selection in the 2014 draft, to end one of the games his family and friends attended.
“Jake and I exchanged words and then me and the manager exchanged words, Matt Erickson, who’s a hometown boy from Wisconsin; he was a Brewer for a while in his playing days.
“All the fans booed me out of the stadium. The funny part is I remember going to those games as a kid and cheering for the Timber Rattlers, and no one knows who I am — they don’t know that I live 45 minutes down the road, and I’m getting booed out of the stadium. It was a pretty funny moment.”
As for a few of his favorite cities that he’s called games in, Burlington, Vermont; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Springfield, Missouri, all stand out.
Of Burlington, home of the Vermont Lake Monsters, an Oakland A’s affiliate that plays its home games on the University of Vermont campus, Matamoros said, “That was one of those cities where I didn’t sleep in. I woke up early. There were so many different breakfast spots. There was a really nice gym. And it was on a lake and it was just gorgeous.”
That was in stark contrast to another city in the league — Brooklyn, home of the Cyclones, who play their games by the Coney Island boardwalk, where the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place every Fourth of July.
“That league is so crazy,” Matamoros said. “You’ve got Williamsport, too, and we were fortunate enough to be going through Williamsport when the (Little League) World Series was going on and I actually was able to stop in there on the opening day of the Little League World Series. That was super cool. And now they actually use the minor league field where the Crosscutters play — they’re the affiliate of the Phillies — they use that field every year during the Little League World Series for a major league game (the MLB Little League Classic started in 2017), so to say I’ve umpired on that field, obviously before they did the renovations, that’s really cool.”
The Texas League, where Matamoros is currently working, has teams in Tulsa; Springfield; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Springdale, Arkansas; Frisco, Texas; Midland, Texas; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Amarillo, Texas.
A self-professed “foodie,” Matamoros said Tulsa and Springfield both stand out because of how many good restaurants there are and their unique downtown districts. He also enjoys hunting a lot, and said he like to spend time looking around and shopping at the Bass Pro Shop in Springfield when he has some downtime there.
The Frisco Roughriders are a Rangers affiliate and while Matamoros didn’t mention Frisco as a favorite city per se, he had a lot good to say about the RoughRiders’ stadium — Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “There’s a lazy river out in right field, the stadium is huge, and on Thursday nights they’ve got a DJ out in the outfield with food trucks — it’s a big party out there. And you’re across the highway from The Star, which is where the Dallas Cowboys train.”
Matamoros said Corpus Christi is cool because the Hooks — named for the city’s thriving fishing industry — play their games at Whataburger Field on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.
Compare that with Midland, an oil industry town in the desert in the western part of the state where the Rockhounds play, and Amarillo, a city in the northwest part of the state where the desert meets the plains and the Sod Poodles play, and it’s evident just how much the scenery for Matamoros is constantly changing.
All in all, he’s enjoyed crisscrossing the country.
“It’s hard to nail down a favorite city,” he said. “There’s so many places that I like.”
Being a minor league umpire isn’t unlike being a minor league ballplayer, outside of the fact there’s never a home crowd for an umpire or a comfortable bus to ride from city to city in. Minor league umpiring crews drive together — the Triple A Pacific Coast League umpires are the only ones who fly regularly because of the vast geographic distance from place to place, with such travel itineraries as Des Moines, Iowa, to Sacramento, Calif., and Nashville to Salt Lake City — and so there’s a lot of time spent on the road.
At the lower levels umpiring crews consist of only two individuals, but beginning in Double A crews are made up of three people.
“That’s your family for the summer so hopefully you can all find some common ground — hopefully you can all get along and find some common interests,” Matamoros said.
It’s not an easy lifestyle. And when you mix in the physical demands of the job, the time away from family and friends and the need to remain fit in the offseason, it’s not a job that can be attained without a whole lot of sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears.
“It impresses me how dedicated he is,” said Vande Kolk, himself an older umpire.
Select company
Matamoros knows not just anyone can be an umpire. He said there are approximately 230 in the minor leagues and another 70 or so in the major leagues.
“So to be in the upper echelon of guys in our career, that’s awesome,” he said.
It’s something he’s been working toward for a number of years now, going all the way back to when he was growing up in the early 2000s.
“I loved going to the field and being able to call ball, strike, safe, out — I don’t know what it is,” he said when asked what, exactly, gave him the itch for umpiring.
Not much has changed.
“It’s an adrenaline rush,” he said of the thrill of being an umpire now as an adult. “(The crowd is wondering), Is it a strike? Is it a ball? What are you going to call?
“You’ve got to make that decision right now, and that’s an adrenaline rush — that anticipation from everyone in the stands where they’re all holding their breath (waiting, wondering) — What is it?’
Matamoros said there are a number of keys to being a successful umpire.
Being prepared. Being on your toes. Anticipating what might happen next — those are a few of them.
“Because if you’re being a reactive umpire you’re going to be behind,” he said. “These guys are so athletic and they’re so fast and they’re so good that if you’re reacting to what’s happening instead of anticipating, you’re going to be way behind.”
He added that being personable is another key trait.
“You’ve got to be approachable — you’ve got to understand what’s on the line for these players, what’s on the line for the managers, because it’s the same thing that’s on the line for you,” he said. “We all have the same end goal, and that’s to sign a major league contract some day and work in the major leagues.”
For Matamoros, that would be a dream come true.
I’m super competitive and I’m super intense. I just love being on the field,” he said. “Being on a baseball field, even on a rainy day, is better than — at least to me, because I’ve worked a desk job — it’s better than sitting behind a desk 9 to 5. I’d rather go be on a baseball field every day than have to sit in a room behind a desk all day.
“I just love that I’m able to do that — I love that I’m at such high level of sport and I’m able to contribute toward that, that I’m able to be on the field and be one of the best at what we do.”
