Waupun graduate climbing umpiring ranks, sights set on the big leagues

Getting the call

“I’d kind of compare it to the boot camp of umpiring. Class starts at 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. really means you better be there at 7:50 or 7:55, at the latest, and sitting down and ready to go. And you have four hours of class, and class is literally going through the whole rule book, the whole umpire manual, which goes through every scenario, every single situation that could ever possibly come up in a baseball game — even from like, (what to do) if a batted ball hits a bird in flight and if it lands fair or if it lands foul. The simplest of things to the most complicated of situations, you’re going through for four hours a day. And then almost every single day you’re taking a test from what you learned the day before. Then they also go over mechanics, too, and when I say mechanics, I’m talking about how you move on the field, where you should go in certain situations; if there’s runners on first and second, this is where you start; the ball’s hit here, this is where you go. And then you go on the field and you apply what you learned in the classroom. And then you’re on the field for five hours a day.